Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana will surprise audience, says Kunal Kapoor: 'It’s made on never-seen-before scale'

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most highly anticipated films in recent times. Recently, the film received praise from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and now actor Kunal Kapoor, who is reportedly playing Lord Indra in the film, has shared that audiences will be surprised by the scale of the production, in an interview with News18. (Also Read: Ramayana first review comes from Devendra Fadnavis: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film get high praise from CM) Kunal Kapoor talks about the grandeur of Ramayana.

Kunal Kapoor on the large scale of Ramayana

In August last year, Pinkvilla reported that Kunal would be portraying the role of Lord Indra. The actor has now confirmed that viewers will witness an unprecedented level of grandeur in Tiwari’s retelling of the epic. He said, “This is a very important film in our cultural history. It’s a really important part of our cultural ethos. I think it’s important that we have filmmakers and teams who can give it the kind of scale it needs. This is mounted at a scale that we’ve never seen before.”

Kunal Kapoor says Ramayana will leave audience surprised

He added, “It is going to be something very special that deserves the kind of film this story should have. I’m very excited about it. I think the audience is going to be surprised by what they see. It is going to be a spectacle on a scale that nobody has seen before. It will be very special. It’s set for release only late next year.”

While speaking to the film's producer Namit Malhotra at the Waves Summit 2025, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also lauded the quality of Ramayana and said, “I think, as you rightly said, we are the world’s oldest storytellers. Our art, drama, and music are very old, and we only wanted to couple them with the latest technology — and I think that’s what you are doing. So, yesterday, when I visited your pavilion with the Prime Minister, I was amazed to see the quality of Ramayana that you are creating. I think this is the way we need to tell our stories to the new generation, and I believe what you are setting up will be the best in the world.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil in key roles. The film is slated for a two-part release, with the first part hitting cinemas on Diwali 2026 and the second in 2027.