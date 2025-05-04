Ramayana first review comes from Devendra Fadnavis: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film get high praise from CM
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the quality of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Ramayana. The movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles, has already generated significant hype. Now, a video of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has surfaced online, in which he can be seen praising the quality of the production. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's first look from Ramayana leaked in new pics from set; check them out)
Devendra Fadnavis hails Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana
During the Waves Summit 2025, currently taking place in Mumbai, the Maharashtra CM spoke to writer-producer Namit Malhotra and said, "I think, as you rightly said, we are the world’s oldest storytellers. Our art, drama, and music are very old, and we only wanted to couple it with the latest technology — and I think that’s what you are doing. So, yesterday, when I visited your pavilion with the Prime Minister, I was amazed to see the quality of Ramayana that you are creating. I think this is the way we need to tell our stories to the new generation, and I believe what you are setting up will be the best in the globe.”
About Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is set to release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027.
The film’s producer, Namit Malhotra, told Hindustan Times that the aim of Ramayana is to bring Indian storytelling to a global platform. “I'm keen to not just make India proud but also excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together. It's not like we don't enjoy Hollywood films. It's not like we don’t watch Oppenheimer or Forrest Gump and feel inspired. Their stories are universal. I believe this one is, too. This is an opportunity that I feel fortunate to have received, and I hope I can deliver," he said.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.