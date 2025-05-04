Ramayana first review comes from Devendra Fadnavis: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film get high praise from CM

Devendra Fadnavis hails Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana

During the Waves Summit 2025, currently taking place in Mumbai, the Maharashtra CM spoke to writer-producer Namit Malhotra and said, "I think, as you rightly said, we are the world’s oldest storytellers. Our art, drama, and music are very old, and we only wanted to couple it with the latest technology — and I think that’s what you are doing. So, yesterday, when I visited your pavilion with the Prime Minister, I was amazed to see the quality of Ramayana that you are creating. I think this is the way we need to tell our stories to the new generation, and I believe what you are setting up will be the best in the globe.”

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is set to release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027.

The film’s producer, Namit Malhotra, told Hindustan Times that the aim of Ramayana is to bring Indian storytelling to a global platform. “I'm keen to not just make India proud but also excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together. It's not like we don't enjoy Hollywood films. It's not like we don’t watch Oppenheimer or Forrest Gump and feel inspired. Their stories are universal. I believe this one is, too. This is an opportunity that I feel fortunate to have received, and I hope I can deliver," he said.