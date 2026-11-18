Actor Lara Dutta is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Ramayana. However, she has another reason to celebrate. The actor recently took to Instagram to share pictures from a tennis tournament featuring her daughter, Saira, who won a championship at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah, UAE.

Lara Dutta celebrates daughter's win

Lara Dutta celebrated her daughter Saira’s tennis championship win.

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Lara shared a series of pictures from the tournament, including one in which she posed with her daughter for a mirror selfie in a lift. Other pictures showed Saira on the tennis court and posing with her trophy and prize cheque alongside two officials after her win. Lara, however, made sure to conceal her daughter's face with emojis in all the pictures.

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Sharing the pictures, Lara penned a heartfelt note celebrating her daughter's achievement and how much she has grown. She wrote, “Went on tour with my ( taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud.”

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About Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's love story

{{^usCountry}} Lara Dutta married former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2011. The couple first had a civil wedding in Mumbai, followed by a traditional Christian wedding ceremony in Goa. They welcomed their daughter, Saira, in January 2012. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lara Dutta married former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2011. The couple first had a civil wedding in Mumbai, followed by a traditional Christian wedding ceremony in Goa. They welcomed their daughter, Saira, in January 2012. {{/usCountry}}

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Mahesh is one of India's most successful tennis players, with 12 Grand Slam titles across men's doubles and mixed doubles. He was also the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title in men's doubles.

Lara Dutta on her role in Ramayana

Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In a recent interaction with SCREEN, Lara defended her character, who sends Lord Rama into exile. She said, “She was caught between her love as a mother and her duty as a mother to enforce what was her son’s birthright. If she didn’t fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he’d lose what was promised to him at birth. It’s an incredibly complex character to play. She’s always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it’s said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfil the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana and restoring peace and faith on Earth.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The first installment, which released in theatres worldwide on November 5, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.