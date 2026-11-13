...
...
Next Story

Lara Dutta defends Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana amid backlash, asks critics to stop being ‘small-minded’

Lara Dutta has defended Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita as a warrior in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, saying royal children may have trained in combat at that time.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 07:58:14 IST
Written by Riya Sharma
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been making waves at the box office ever since its release on November 5. However, Sita's portrayal as a warrior who fights demons in the film has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism from a section of viewers. Now, Lara Dutta, who essays the role of Kaikeyi in the film, has defended the portrayal and urged people not to be small-minded.

Lara Dutta defends Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana

Lara Dutta reacts to backlash over Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana.
Lara Dutta reacts to backlash over Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana.

In an interview with NDTV, Lara defended Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as a warrior amid the backlash, insisting that audiences should simply enjoy the cinematic experience. She pointed out that there are several versions of the Ramayana. She also noted that, considering the cultural practices of those times, boys and girls born into royal families were trained in both the arts and the use of weapons.

She added, “So when you look at things like that, there are so many possibilities of what could have happened, should have happened, whatever. So I think it's not that far off or it's not that far-fetched to think that Sita was also possibly very much trained in the art of warfare. And especially, I mean, I just say that when you're put into a situation like that also as a woman, you're not going to be a helpless woman.”

Ramayana shows Sita wielding a sword and fighting demons alongside Lord Rama. She is also shown training children and local youths in combat. The portrayal of Sita as a warrior in Nitesh Tiwari's film sparked a debate among viewers, with some questioning the creative liberties taken with a character deeply rooted in religious beliefs and mythology. However, the makers had earlier revealed that they had drawn inspiration for Sita's portrayal as a warrior from the Adbhuta Ramayana.

The Adbhuta Ramayana depicts Sita's fierce and divine aspect, in which she assumes a powerful form, often associated with Goddess Kali, to defeat Sahasra Ravana, a thousand-headed demon. On the other hand, Indian audiences have largely grown up watching adaptations of Valmiki's Ramayana, including Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film has crossed the 1,000-crore mark worldwide within its first week. Made on a massive budget of 4,000 crore, the film is scheduled to release in two parts, with the second instalment set to arrive in 2028.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

lara duttaramayanasai pallavi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Lara Dutta defends Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana amid backlash, asks critics to stop being ‘small-minded’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks