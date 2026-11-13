Lara Dutta defends Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana amid backlash, asks critics to stop being ‘small-minded’

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been making waves at the box office ever since its release on November 5. However, Sita's portrayal as a warrior who fights demons in the film has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism from a section of viewers. Now, Lara Dutta, who essays the role of Kaikeyi in the film, has defended the portrayal and urged people not to be small-minded.

Lara Dutta defends Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana

Lara Dutta reacts to backlash over Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita in Ramayana.

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In an interview with NDTV, Lara defended Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as a warrior amid the backlash, insisting that audiences should simply enjoy the cinematic experience. She pointed out that there are several versions of the Ramayana. She also noted that, considering the cultural practices of those times, boys and girls born into royal families were trained in both the arts and the use of weapons.

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She added, “So when you look at things like that, there are so many possibilities of what could have happened, should have happened, whatever. So I think it's not that far off or it's not that far-fetched to think that Sita was also possibly very much trained in the art of warfare. And especially, I mean, I just say that when you're put into a situation like that also as a woman, you're not going to be a helpless woman.”

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{{^usCountry}} Lara further said that a character like Sita, who chooses to spend 14 years in exile in the forest, would also have to be resilient. “At some point, she will pick up something to defend herself. You have to stop being so small-minded, you know, and also embrace the cinematic experience,” she said. All about the backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lara further said that a character like Sita, who chooses to spend 14 years in exile in the forest, would also have to be resilient. “At some point, she will pick up something to defend herself. You have to stop being so small-minded, you know, and also embrace the cinematic experience,” she said. All about the backlash {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana shows Sita wielding a sword and fighting demons alongside Lord Rama. She is also shown training children and local youths in combat. The portrayal of Sita as a warrior in Nitesh Tiwari's film sparked a debate among viewers, with some questioning the creative liberties taken with a character deeply rooted in religious beliefs and mythology. However, the makers had earlier revealed that they had drawn inspiration for Sita's portrayal as a warrior from the Adbhuta Ramayana.

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The Adbhuta Ramayana depicts Sita's fierce and divine aspect, in which she assumes a powerful form, often associated with Goddess Kali, to defeat Sahasra Ravana, a thousand-headed demon. On the other hand, Indian audiences have largely grown up watching adaptations of Valmiki's Ramayana, including Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film has crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide within its first week. Made on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is scheduled to release in two parts, with the second instalment set to arrive in 2028.