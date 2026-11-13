Sai Pallavi recalls crying on Ramayana sets after dialect coach touched her feet

Playing mythological characters on the big screen comes with its own set of challenges, especially when the character is widely revered. In a recent interaction, Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita in Ramayana, spoke about an emotional moment on the film's sets. She recalled how she broke down after her dialect coach touched her feet following a scene in which she portrayed Sita. Sai Pallavi recalls get overwhelmed on Ramayana sets.

'Was a bit overwhelmed when my dialect coach touched my feet' In a conversation with content creator Pallavi Raj, Sai Pallavi opened up about a moment that left her feeling “a bit overwhelmed” while shooting the film.

“The moment when I was a bit overwhelmed was when my dialect coach, she actually touched my feet after a scene, and I was taken aback because she saw me making phone calls, getting ready and all of that. She (the dialect coach) knows I am Sai Pallavi, but sometimes when you play a character that you worship every day, when you have a connection with it like your mother, and when somebody embodies it, you do not care about whether that's an actor or any other human being. You just want that love.”