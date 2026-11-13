Sai Pallavi recalls crying on Ramayana sets after dialect coach touched her feet
Sai Pallavi recalled being moved when her dialect coach touched her feet after a scene in Ramayana.
Playing mythological characters on the big screen comes with its own set of challenges, especially when the character is widely revered. In a recent interaction, Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita in Ramayana, spoke about an emotional moment on the film's sets. She recalled how she broke down after her dialect coach touched her feet following a scene in which she portrayed Sita.
'Was a bit overwhelmed when my dialect coach touched my feet'
In a conversation with content creator Pallavi Raj, Sai Pallavi opened up about a moment that left her feeling “a bit overwhelmed” while shooting the film.
“The moment when I was a bit overwhelmed was when my dialect coach, she actually touched my feet after a scene, and I was taken aback because she saw me making phone calls, getting ready and all of that. She (the dialect coach) knows I am Sai Pallavi, but sometimes when you play a character that you worship every day, when you have a connection with it like your mother, and when somebody embodies it, you do not care about whether that's an actor or any other human being. You just want that love.”
'I started to cry'
She added, “So when she did that, even before she started to cry, I started to cry. I said, 'What are you even doing?' So it's just that moment made me feel the character speaks so much more to so many people. I was very humbled and overwhelmed to experience that amount of love.”
Sai Pallavi on playing Sita
Earlier, during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Ravi Dubey and Ranbir Kapoor, Sai spoke about playing the role of Maa Sita. She said, “I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought - 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film, produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, has crossed ₹1000 crore mark worldwide at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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