Lara Dutta says she almost had her wrist ‘sawn off’ on Ramayana set, shares BTS clip of stuck bracelet being cut off with hacksaw blade

While the makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana kept details about the film under wraps ahead of its release, the cast has been giving fans a glimpse into what went on behind the scenes following its release in theatres. Recently, Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi in the film, shared a BTS video that left fans surprised. The clip showed how her team had to use a hacksaw blade to remove a bracelet that got stuck on her wrist during the shoot.

'Almost had wrist sawn off'

Lara Dutta plays the role of Kaikeyi in Ramayana.

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Taking to Instagram, Lara shared a carousel of pictures and videos offering a glimpse into her transformation into Kaikeyi. The post begins with the actor dressed in Kaikeyi's look, wearing elaborate traditional attire and heavy jewellery. Other pictures show her makeup and costume team working on her look.

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However, one particular clip caught everyone's attention. It showed Lara sitting in her vanity van as a member of her team carefully used a hacksaw blade to cut through a bracelet stuck on her wrist. Sharing the video, Lara added a cheeky caption, which read, "To look like this, there's a whole lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes!! Including almost having your wrist sawn off!!”

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Lara defends her look amid costume debate

{{^usCountry}} Lara's look as Kaikeyi became a subject of debate on social media ever since the film's trailer was released. Several viewers called her outfit too modern for the Treta Yuga. However, during a recent interaction with News18, Lara addressed the costume debate and explained the thought process behind the choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lara's look as Kaikeyi became a subject of debate on social media ever since the film's trailer was released. Several viewers called her outfit too modern for the Treta Yuga. However, during a recent interaction with News18, Lara addressed the costume debate and explained the thought process behind the choices. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “I know what the reason was for us to pick certain kinds of garments and the way that we wanted those to be depicted. It’s such a vast project that you’re undertaking and one nitpicked on such tiny things."

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She added, “One of my first conversations with Nitesh sir was that if Kaikeyi came from the kingdom of Kekaya, wouldn’t her jewellery be very different from the other two queens? Wouldn’t she bring her own stree-dhan? But if you want to get into such minute details, then you’re opening up a Pandora’s box and then you would’ve historians and other experts coming up and saying, ‘Oh, how can this be shown and depicted?’ So, there was a standardisation that was decided to be adopted across all three kingdoms – Mithila, Ayodhya and Lanka – to differentiate between those cultures."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first installment has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide within eight days of its release. The second part of the two-part epic is scheduled to release in 2028.