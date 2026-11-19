Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, Lord Ram's stepmother, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The 48-year-old actor recently opened up about playing the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, who is just four years younger than her. She said she was not apprehensive about the age gap and described the idea of actors worrying about such roles as outdated. Lara also plays the mother of Addinath M Kothare, 42, in the film. Addinath plays the role of Kaikeyi's son Bharat in the film.

Lara Dutta on playing Ranbir Kapoor's stepmother in Ramayana

Lara Dutta spoke about playing Ranbir Kapoor's stepmother in Ramayana.

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In an interview with News18, Lara said she had no reservations about playing these roles despite the small age difference between her and the actors. She told News18, “100 percent not! I think we’re all beyond all of this. Today, as actors, no one is stuck in these outdated thinking of, ‘Oh, I’m a female actor. How will I play so and so character?’ Today, you’re embodying characters. There was no ounce or iota of such thoughts."

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Lara also explained that the story had to be viewed in its larger context, pointing out that King Dasharath had three queens and Kaikeyi was the youngest among his queens. She said, “And when you look at the larger scheme of things, Dashrath had three queens. They were all of different ages and areas. To play Kaikeyi, the first thing that Nitesh sir and I did was to sit down and flesh out the entire history of the character – the parts that you don’t even see onscreen, why she asked for those two boons, where those boons were promised, who she was and where she came from."

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{{^usCountry}} Lara also spoke about how an opportunity to play a character like Kaikeyi comes rarely in an actor's career and should be grabbed with both hands. She also recalled playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, calling it an opportunity of a lifetime to portray a character so iconic and timeless. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lara also spoke about how an opportunity to play a character like Kaikeyi comes rarely in an actor's career and should be grabbed with both hands. She also recalled playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, calling it an opportunity of a lifetime to portray a character so iconic and timeless. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The two-part epic is produced by Namit Malhotra. The first instalment released in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part slated for a Diwali 2028 release.