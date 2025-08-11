Loved Udaipur Files? Watch other 5 gripping crime thrillers on OTT

Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder has faced a stay on release due to the appeal filed by Mohammad Javed, one of the accused in the murder case. However, the Delhi High Court dismissed the appeal and on August 8, 2025, the film was finally released in theaters, welcoming good responses from the audience and critics. Starring Vijay Raaz, the film depicts the 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Vijay Raaz in Udaipur Files

If you love Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, here are 5 other crime thrillers you can enjoy on OTTplay Premium!

5 crime thrillers to stream on OTTplay Premium

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a psychological crime thriller film. It is based on the life of the serial killer Raman Raghav from the 1960s. The film centers on a fictional character, Ramanna, a serial killer who takes historical figures as role models, and a police officer, Raghavan, who is also battling his own inner demons. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

Undekhi is a crime thriller web series that revolves around a high-profile wedding in Manali that takes a dark turn after a dancer is murdered. This series deals with themes of power, corruption, and the lengths to which an influential family will go to cover up a crime. Undekhi stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, and others.

The Kashmir Files is a crime drama film depicting the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. In the film, Krishna Pandit, a student at JNU, is initially influenced by a professor who denies emigrating, but later discovers the truth about his family's tragic past. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

Rekhachithram is a Malayalam crime mystery thriller. The movie focuses on a police officer, who investigates a decades-old murder case. In the film, Asif Ali plays CI Vivek Gopinath. He is assigned to solve the mystery of a young woman, Rekha, who disappeared during the filming of Kathodu Kathoram in 1985. The film also stars Anaswara Rajan.

In "Silence... Can You Hear It?, we see a young woman gets murder and the subsequent investigation by ACP Avinash Verma begins. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Verma, Prachi Desai, and Arjun Mathur. The story revolves around a group of trekkers who discover a body on a mountain, which is said to be that of Pooja Chaudhari, the daughter of a retired judge.