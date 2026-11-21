Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar says Dhurandhar was the right choice to open the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), calling the Ranveer Singh-starrer a popular commercial blockbuster that has been widely loved by audiences. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, Madhur told reporters on the first day of festival's 57th edition that the film's popularity and the response from audiences made it an appropriate selection.

What Madhur said

Madhur Bhandarkar says the selection of Dhurandhar for IFFI was an unanimous choice. more less

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The filmmaker, who is chairperson of the jury for the Indian Panorama section, said the decision was taken collectively by him and the other jury members. "The way it has been shot, the way it has been made, and being a popular film, it's a very commercial blockbuster film. People have loved it, people have loved the songs also, and performance-wise also, Ranveer Singh, everybody acted so well," he said.

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"I thought that this movie has to be the opening film. It's a big film, and everybody has loved it. People, I know, have watched the film two, three times. So I thought that was the right movie, and that's the reason Dhurandhar was the movie," he said.

Speaking about his association with IFFI, Bhandarkar said he has been connected with the festival in different capacities over the years, including as a member of its steering committee, a jury chairperson and as a filmmaker whose films have been showcased there. He recalled that his films such as Page 3, Corporate, Chandni Bar and India Lockdown had been screened at the festival.

About the Panorama section

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian Panorama Section is one of IFFI’s flagship sections and includes the best of Indian cinema, with a special focus on films outside the mainstream and from regional languages and cultures otherwise hidden from the mainstream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Panorama Section is one of IFFI’s flagship sections and includes the best of Indian cinema, with a special focus on films outside the mainstream and from regional languages and cultures otherwise hidden from the mainstream. {{/usCountry}}

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The section includes 25 feature length films and 20 non-feature films.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar tells the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

The first film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel grossed ₹1790 crore. Together, the two films have crossed the ₹3,000-crore mark globally.