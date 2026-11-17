The 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, with over 230 movies from the host country as well as across the world set to be screened under the theme 'Stories Without Borders'. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar.

Announcing this on Monday, chief minister Pramod Sawant said Spain has been designated the Country of Honour, while Russia will be the Partner Country for the nine-day festival, whose opening films will be Dhurandhar and Becoming.

IFFI 2026 to screen over 230 films Addressing a press conference in Goa, Sawant noted the festival would bring together filmmakers, artistes, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts from across the globe, reaffirming Goa's position as an important destination for international cinematic and cultural exchange.

More than 230 films, including over 150 international movies from 86 countries, will be screened at the annual festival across six venues comprising 13 screens, with a combined seating capacity of over 4,000 delegates, he informed.

The screening venues are INOX Panjim, Maquinez Palace, INOX Porvorim, Z Square Samrat-Ashok, Magic Moviez in Ponda and Ravindra Bhavan in Margao. All venues will have accessibility facilities for persons with disabilities.

Stories Without Borders The Indian Panorama section will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. The festival will also place special emphasis on BRICS cinema.

The festival will feature the participation of 52 women moviemakers and 62 debut filmmakers. The sixth edition of Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) will bring together 100 selected participants representing 13 filmmaking crafts.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium near Panaji on November 20 and 28, respectively.

The festival will also host 14 masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, retrospectives and interactive sessions at the Kala Academy from November 21 to 27, featuring personalities from the film industry, according to the CM.

The WAVES Film Bazaar will provide a platform for filmmakers, producers, buyers, distributors and other industry stakeholders to explore collaborations, co-productions and business opportunities.

Sawant said free transport facilities, including auto-rickshaws and electric buses operated by the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation, would be provided to registered delegates from 8.30 am until the conclusion of the last screening each day.

The transport network will connect Miramar with INOX Porvorim, Magic Moviez in Ponda and Ravindra Bhavan in Margao. Another route will connect INOX Panjim with Hotel Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, the venue for WAVES Film Bazaar.

Cultural performances and the IFFI Parade The IFFI Parade, themed 'Celebrating the Joy of Cinema', will be held on November 25 from the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) premises to the Kala Academy in Panaji, featuring colourful floats, cultural performances and community participation.

Cultural performances under the Romtamel programme, involving seven groups, will be organised on November 23, 24, 26 and 27 along the Mandovi promenade. An Aakash Kandil (decorative sky lantern) competition, featuring a peacock-inspired theme, will be held on November 25, with participation from all 12 talukas of the coastal state.

To take cinema beyond conventional theatres, open-air screenings will be organised at Miramar, Ravindra Bhavan in Margao and Vagator Helipad.

Under the Special Goan Section, 12 films have been selected from 35 entries received in the feature and non-feature categories. 'Ancessao' will be the opening film of this section. The selection jury was chaired by filmmaker Om Raut, with director Jadumoni Dutta and actor Amruta Khanvilkar as members.

A special attraction, IFFIMiles, will be set up opposite the ESG premises along the Mandovi promenade in the state capital. Open to both delegates and the general public, it will feature activities celebrating cinema, art, culture, crafts and food.

In an initiative aimed at introducing children to cinema, ESG and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), in association with Picture Time, will organise special screenings of educational, inspirational and entertaining films at the Kala Academy from November 21 to 28.

Sawant said over 7,000 registrations had been received so far for the festival, covering cine enthusiasts, film professionals, students and media delegates.

The festival is jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Goa government, with ESG serving as its nodal agency.