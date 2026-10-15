Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene celebrate 27th anniversary with rare photos from their Beverly Hills wedding: ‘To infinity and beyond, together'

Dr Shriram Nene has a special reason to look back at his wedding album. The cardiovascular surgeon marked 27 years of marriage with actor Madhuri Dixit by sharing rare photographs from their wedding and celebrations with family and friends. Along with the pictures, he penned a sweet note about their life together, reflecting on the memories, challenges and happiness they have shared over the years.

Shriram Nene shares rare pictures with Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene mark 27 years of marriage with rare wedding photos.

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The photographs offer a glimpse into the couple's early days together, including moments from their ring exchange and celebrations with loved ones. Looking back at their wedding at the Beverly Hills courthouse in California, Shriram wrote, “27 years ago today, at the Beverly Hills courthouse, we said 'I do' and began the adventure of a lifetime. We had no idea where life would take us, but we knew we wanted to experience it together. Two incredible sons, countless memories, a few challenges, lots of laughter, and a lifetime of love later, I'd choose you all over again.”

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He added, “Here's to the beautiful journey we've shared and all the chapters still to come. Happy 27th anniversary, my love. To infinity and beyond, together. #27YearsTogether #HappyAnniversary”.

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How Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene's love story began

{{^usCountry}} Madhuri and Shriram married in a private ceremony in California in 1999. Sriram, who grew up in the United States and worked as a cardiovascular surgeon, reportedly did not know much about Madhuri's stardom when they first met through her brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri and Shriram married in a private ceremony in California in 1999. Sriram, who grew up in the United States and worked as a cardiovascular surgeon, reportedly did not know much about Madhuri's stardom when they first met through her brother. {{/usCountry}}

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After the wedding, Madhuri moved to Denver, Colorado, where he was building his medical career. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in March 2003, and their second son, Ryan, in March 2005. Madhuri took a break from full-time acting during this period to focus on motherhood and family life.

Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Madhuri and Shriram at their home for her latest cooking vlog, accompanied by her cook, Dilip. During the conversation, he revealed that he felt like a prom king at their wedding reception because he did not know any of the celebrities who attended, apart from Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “I didn't know anyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don't know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony.”

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She returned to films with Aaja Nachle in 2007. A few years later, in 2011, the family moved back to India, and Madhuri gradually returned to taking on more acting projects. Since then, she has worked across films, television and streaming, continuing to remain a familiar face to audiences. She is currently hosting Kon Honar Crorepati, Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.