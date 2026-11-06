Mahesh Bhatt says he was in tears watching son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, feels actor ‘touched the God in him’

Ramayana is receiving praise from all quarters, but for actor Ranbir Kapoor, some of the most special appreciation has come from his family. Ranbir's father-in-law and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lauded the film, particularly Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Rama. During a recent interaction, Mahesh recalled how he almost broke down while watching the scene in which Rama is sent into exile.

‘I tried hard not to cry’

Mahesh Bhatt praised Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana.

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Speaking to Variety India, Mahesh said, "Just before the interval, Rama was sent into exile for 14 years. I felt my throat close. I tried hard not to cry. I had gone [to watch the film] with young filmmakers and writers, and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law. When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn’t. Nor could I say much. Great experiences make you silent."

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Mahesh also praised the film's director, Nitesh Tiwari, for his sensitive portrayal of Rama and Ravana. He lauded Yash's performance as Ravana and said Ranbir's portrayal of Rama brought out a side of the actor that his previous films had not explored. He said, "Yash mesmerized me as Ravana. Nitesh Tiwari reins in all that power; it could so easily have become too much. I was still under its spell when Ranbir entered, and the film did not immediately rise for me with his arrival. Then he walked towards the camera and folded his hands. I saw him touch something in himself that his other films had never asked him to. I felt he had touched the God in him. As the family gathered around Rama, the epic came close. Arun Govil was heartbreakingly total."

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Deep Dive Which scene in Ramayana moved Mahesh Bhatt to tears? Mahesh Bhatt said he struggled not to cry when Rama was sent into exile for 14 years. He recalled trying to hide his tears after the screening. What did Mahesh Bhatt say about Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana? Bhatt said Ranbir’s portrayal revealed a side of the actor that his earlier films had not explored. He felt Ranbir touched something within himself when he walked toward the camera and folded his hands. Who plays the main characters in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The film is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

Alia Bhatt shares photos of Raha from Ramayana sets

{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Alia Bhatt had shared pictures of their daughter Raha from the sets of Ramayana and penned a heartfelt note for Ranbir. Praising his dedication to the film, she wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Alia Bhatt had shared pictures of their daughter Raha from the sets of Ramayana and penned a heartfelt note for Ranbir. Praising his dedication to the film, she wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Kajal Aggarwal. Sunny Deol is set to play Lord Hanuman in Part 2. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious project has a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore for both instalments.