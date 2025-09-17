Malaika Arora: ‘I was judged for my career, my clothes, and my relationships’ | Interview

Too bold, too outspoken, too everything – these labels have followed Malaika Arora throughout her career in Bollywood. For a long time, she fought them, even justifying herself. However, she's now embracing these tags as her crown. She shares the day she stopped explaining herself was the day she felt truly free. Malaika Arora’s last public relationship was with actor Arjun Kapoor.

On taking control of her own narrative

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika opened up about being judged throughout her life, often labeled as ‘too bold’ or ‘too outspoken’.

Looking back at how tough it was to take control of her own narrative, Malaika reveals that the criticism and judgments stopped when she stopped justifying herself. That being said, she doesn’t feel the need to explain herself anymore.

“It was tough because people love to tell you what you should or shouldn’t be. I was judged for my career, my clothes, my relationships – you name it. But the day I stopped explaining myself was the day I felt free. My biggest takeaway? The only narrative that matters is the one you write for yourself,” Malaika said.

Malaika, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son, admits that people called her “too loud, too much, too bold” all the time.

“I’ve been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything. And honestly? I wear it like a crown now. If I’m “too much” for someone, they’re probably not enough for me,” shares the star, whose last public relationship was with actor Arjun Kapoor.

On her work reflecting her life

There are times when Malaika stumbles upon projects and collaborations that mirror her journey. She grabs it with pride and joy. Her latest association with cosmetics brand HYUE as the face of its new campaign titled Own It.

“Whether in fashion, fitness, or just the choices I’ve made, I’ve never followed a formula. I’ve always believed that real confidence comes when you stop performing for the world and start living for yourself,” says the mother of one.

“It (the association) felt like they were telling my story through beauty. I’ve had to fight labels, opinions, and expectations all my life. So Own It isn’t just a tagline to me – it’s my lived reality,” she added.

On struggle with self-doubt

Like many, Malaika isn't immune to self-doubt, and there are days when uncertainty creeps in, leaving her questioning herself. However, she has learnt to embrace those moments with kindness.

“Self-doubt is human—it never really disappears. There are days when I question myself, just like anyone else. But over the years, I’ve learned to meet those moments with kindness rather than criticism,” Malaika confesses.

She adds, “Confidence, for me, isn’t about never doubting—it’s about moving forward with grace despite it.”