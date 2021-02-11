Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help when she was stabbed

Actor Malvi Malhotra hit the headlines last year when she was stabbed by a stalker for allegedly turning down his advances. Kangana Ranaut had supported her and promised to help. Now, in a new interview Malvi has said that she is disappointed that Kangana never came forward. She added it was Urmila Matondkar who actually helped her.

In October last year, Malvi had been stabbed thrice by the accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh. She had said in an interview that he had intended to attack her face but she had protected it with her hands. Malvi needed plastic surgery for her injuries.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said: "I had a lot of faith in Kangana and I believed that she will come forward to help me and fight against this issue. So I requested one of the doctors taking care of me to record a video and put it in the public domain. The same day Kangana tweeted about it. She was targeting the industry and nepotism but she tweeted that she will come and help me and fight for me in this case."

"But after that, when I got discharged, I was waiting for her to come forward and help but nothing happened."

Malvi expressed her dismay that nobody from her team too was forthcoming. She then said that it was in fact actor and politician Urmila Matondkar who helped her.

"At the same time, Urmila ji helped me a lot. I was not expecting this from her. But she was helping me from the very start of this incident. I got to know later on that she also called someone in the police and asked them to take care of this case," Malvi was quoted in the same interview as saying.

Immediately after the unfortunate incident, Kangana had tweeted: "This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?” Tagging National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, Kangana added, “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith.”

Kangana had launched a fierce attack on the Hindi film industry, attacking many of its leading names and accusing the industry of promoting nepotism and calling out its treatment of outsiders in the wake of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana had attacked Urmila too.





