IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help when she was stabbed
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
bollywood

Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help when she was stabbed

  • Actor Malvi Malhotra, who had been stabbed last October and had to undergo surgery, has said that Kangana Ranaut never helped her after promising soon after the incident.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Actor Malvi Malhotra hit the headlines last year when she was stabbed by a stalker for allegedly turning down his advances. Kangana Ranaut had supported her and promised to help. Now, in a new interview Malvi has said that she is disappointed that Kangana never came forward. She added it was Urmila Matondkar who actually helped her.

In October last year, Malvi had been stabbed thrice by the accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh. She had said in an interview that he had intended to attack her face but she had protected it with her hands. Malvi needed plastic surgery for her injuries.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said: "I had a lot of faith in Kangana and I believed that she will come forward to help me and fight against this issue. So I requested one of the doctors taking care of me to record a video and put it in the public domain. The same day Kangana tweeted about it. She was targeting the industry and nepotism but she tweeted that she will come and help me and fight for me in this case."

"But after that, when I got discharged, I was waiting for her to come forward and help but nothing happened."

Malvi expressed her dismay that nobody from her team too was forthcoming. She then said that it was in fact actor and politician Urmila Matondkar who helped her.

"At the same time, Urmila ji helped me a lot. I was not expecting this from her. But she was helping me from the very start of this incident. I got to know later on that she also called someone in the police and asked them to take care of this case," Malvi was quoted in the same interview as saying.

Immediately after the unfortunate incident, Kangana had tweeted: "This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?” Tagging National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, Kangana added, “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith.”

Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

Kangana had launched a fierce attack on the Hindi film industry, attacking many of its leading names and accusing the industry of promoting nepotism and calling out its treatment of outsiders in the wake of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana had attacked Urmila too.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut malvi malhotra urmila matondkar bollywood

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
bollywood

Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Kangana threatens to quit Twitter; some celebrate, others want to leave with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Twitter users were torn after Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to quit the platform, and move to a competing app instead.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
bollywood

Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to Ek Villain and will star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prateik Babbar played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.
Prateik Babbar played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.
bollywood

Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram..
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram..
bollywood

Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans disagree

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself in a bikini and has compared bikini bodies to avocados. However, her fans think otherwise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
bollywood

Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Actor Malvi Malhotra, who had been stabbed last October and had to undergo surgery, has said that Kangana Ranaut never helped her after promising soon after the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during the 18th edition of HTLS.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during the 18th edition of HTLS.
bollywood

Nick was very interested in reading about Priyanka's 'early dating life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about wife Priyanka Chopra's 'early dating life' in her new book, Unfinished. Watch her reaction as he tells her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt has shared a sweet wish for wife Maanayata on their thirteenth wedding anniversary. The two are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
bollywood

Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. He also revealed how he became more relaxed over time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
From Karan Johar announcing the release date of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger to Paras Chhabra entering Bigg Boss 14 house, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
bollywood

Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra begin shooting for Mission Majnu.
Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra begin shooting for Mission Majnu.
bollywood

Mission Majnu: Sidharth, Rashmika reveal first look as they begin shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna have started shooting for Mission Majnu. Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut with the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra often calls husband Nick 'Old Man Jonas'. Here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about husband Nick Jonas and how she lovingly calls him 'Old Man Jonas'. She also revealed the 'most millennial thing' she has ever seen him do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of her film Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of her film Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor drives an e-rickshaw on sets of Good Luck Jerry. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has shared several pictures and videos from the shoot of her film Good Luck Jerry. She is even seen driving an e-rickshaw in one of the videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan often posts about his family.
Shah Rukh Khan often posts about his family.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to wife Gauri's recent pic of son AbRam: 'Where was I?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the cute picture of his son AbRam that wife Gauri Khan had shared on Wednesday. See his reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda in and as Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda in and as Liger.
bollywood

Karan Johar reveals Liger release date with new Vijay Deverakonda poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Karan Johar has revealed the release date of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger along with a new poster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP