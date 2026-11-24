New Delhi, Marathi thriller "Gondhal" and Theja Rio's "Angh" are eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film Category for the 99th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Marathi thriller 'Gondhal' and 'Angh' enter 2027 International Feature Film eligibility list more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two films are among the 104 entries in the category. "Gondhal", directed by Santosh Davakhar, is India's official entry to the Oscars, while Rio's Nagaland-set drama enters the race after winning the Platform award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Other prominent movies in the category include grief drama "All of a Sudden" from Japan, "Elephants in the Fog" from Nepal, "Fatherland" from Poland, "Fjord" from Romania, "La Bola Negra" from Spain, "Minotaur" from France and "Possible Love" from South Korea

Entering the eligibility list means that these films can compete in the category and advance to the next level that includes the short list, nomination and finally the win.

Among the 104 entries, 100 movies were submitted by countries and regions while four qualified through the festival award pathway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track, the Academy said in a release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track, the Academy said in a release. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

Shortlists for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, , 2026.

Nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, , 2027.

The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, , 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu.

Set in rural Maharashtra, "Gondhal" unfolds over a single night against the backdrop of the traditional midnight Gondhal ritual, a performance that brings together music, dance, mythology and religious elements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Angh" is set against the backdrop of 1960s Nagaland and follows an ageing Konyak village chief and his son, who remain among the last people holding on to their ancestral faith and way of life as their world undergoes profound change.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.