Masaba Gupta says she has five people to hand her water: 'We are privileged, should be open about it'

Masaba Gupta has said that celebrities are privileged to have an entourage that helps them maintain a disciplined daily routine and fitness regime. Talking about it on Shilpa Shetty's fitness chat show, Shape Of You, the fashion designer-actor said she has five people handing over water to her. (Also read: Masaba Gupta shares selfie with Shehnaaz Gill)

After Masaba shared her routine, Shilpa said Masaba decided to have a disciplined life to maintain her fitness. Masaba then said, "When you look at a celebrity's body and think of following a celebrity's routine, you forget their entourage. They have three people to hand over water."

Shilpa asked if she was talking about herself as well, and she nodded, before adding, "Yes, totally. That is what I am talking about. We are privileged and we should be open about it. People ask me 'what do you' and I tell them, ‘I have five people handing me water’. People think we are disciplined but we have a support system for that discipline."

A designer by profession, Masaba took to acting recently when she worked with her mom, Neena Gupta on the Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Talking about the time she shot for the first season of the show, Masaba told Shilpa, “I have to say, acting is such a physically taxing profession but I never knew about it. My mom would be tired after a day's shoot and I would ask her 'You guys just put on pretty clothes, wear hair and makeup. What work are you doing?' But I have new found respect for actors now. I really think they go through so much.”

Masaba is currently seen on the new Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai. She features in I Love Thane. Directed by Dhruv Sehgal who is best known for creating and starring in the romantic-comedy series Little Things.

Masaba Gupta celebrates her new release.

I Love Thane also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh. It traces the story of Saiba (Masaba's character) finding the right modern man amidst "the plethora of men running around online dating".

