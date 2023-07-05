Masterchef Australia's Gary Mehigan asks Huma Qureshi if he could kiss her. Watch

Popular Masterchef Australia star Gary Mehigan is in India and met Huma Qureshi on Wednesday. A video posted by a paparazzo account shows him seeking Huma's permission before giving her a kiss on her cheek. The actor will be seen as late chef Tarla Dalal in her upcoming film. (Also read: Tarla trailer: Huma Qureshi shows journey of Tarla Dalal from homemaker to an iconic chef. Watch) Gary Mehigan met Huma Qureshi in Mumbai.

Gary, who is in Mumbai for her popular Conosh cooking masterclasses, was caught on camera, greeting Huma. He politely asked her if he could kiss her and she said yes. Gary gave her a light peck on her cheek and they posed for the paparazzi.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Gary took to Instagram to share a review of a popular Mumbai eatery and also invited fans to join his masterclass in Kolkata. In a recent interview to HT, he said, “I love spicy Indian food, particularly Punjabi meat dishes. I was exposed to all kinds of Indian food when I first came here in 2010. So, I keep returning to the country to promote home chefs and empower them because some of the best cuisines are home-cooked."

Huma, on the other hand, is busy promoting her film Tarla. Tarla is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role.

Speaking about Huma as Tarla, Piyush Gupta said, “She has the amazing quality of easing into the character. This makes her performance extremely real and authentic, something I always wish to do with the characters that I create. Huma is so proficient in cooking that she insisted that she would do all the cooking shots by herself. While taking one of the shots, she cut her finger. Even with a bleeding finger, she kept shooting.”

“Huma was a pure joy to work with. Not even for a moment she made me feel like it was my first film. She has this unique ability to bring calmness to any situation. This made the toughest days on the set, the easiest ones for me. Huma is a natural,” he added.

