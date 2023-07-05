Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Masterchef Australia's Gary Mehigan asks Huma Qureshi if he could kiss her. Watch

Masterchef Australia's Gary Mehigan asks Huma Qureshi if he could kiss her. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 05, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Huma Qureshi, who is playing a chef in her upcoming film Tarla, met real-life chef Gary Mehigan in Mumbai.

Popular Masterchef Australia star Gary Mehigan is in India and met Huma Qureshi on Wednesday. A video posted by a paparazzo account shows him seeking Huma's permission before giving her a kiss on her cheek. The actor will be seen as late chef Tarla Dalal in her upcoming film. (Also read: Tarla trailer: Huma Qureshi shows journey of Tarla Dalal from homemaker to an iconic chef. Watch)

Gary Mehigan met Huma Qureshi in Mumbai.
Gary Mehigan met Huma Qureshi in Mumbai.

Gary, who is in Mumbai for her popular Conosh cooking masterclasses, was caught on camera, greeting Huma. He politely asked her if he could kiss her and she said yes. Gary gave her a light peck on her cheek and they posed for the paparazzi.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Gary took to Instagram to share a review of a popular Mumbai eatery and also invited fans to join his masterclass in Kolkata. In a recent interview to HT, he said, “I love spicy Indian food, particularly Punjabi meat dishes. I was exposed to all kinds of Indian food when I first came here in 2010. So, I keep returning to the country to promote home chefs and empower them because some of the best cuisines are home-cooked."

Huma, on the other hand, is busy promoting her film Tarla. Tarla is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role.

Speaking about Huma as Tarla, Piyush Gupta said, “She has the amazing quality of easing into the character. This makes her performance extremely real and authentic, something I always wish to do with the characters that I create. Huma is so proficient in cooking that she insisted that she would do all the cooking shots by herself. While taking one of the shots, she cut her finger. Even with a bleeding finger, she kept shooting.”

“Huma was a pure joy to work with. Not even for a moment she made me feel like it was my first film. She has this unique ability to bring calmness to any situation. This made the toughest days on the set, the easiest ones for me. Huma is a natural,” he added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out