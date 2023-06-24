Tarla trailer: Huma Qureshi shows journey of Tarla Dalal from homemaker to an iconic chef. Watch

Actor Huma Qureshi unveiled the official trailer of her upcoming biopic film Tarla. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Huma shared the trailer and captioned it, "It's here !!! Life mein kuch karne ki khaas recipe aap bhi note kar lijiye (Note down the special recipe for doing something in life)! Trailer out now! #Tarla on #ZEE5, premiers 7th July." (Also Read | Huma Qureshi says Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra broke stereotypes associated with Indian actors) Huma Qureshi in a still from Tarla trailer.

Tarla trailer

The over-two-minute trailer shows the inspiring journey of renowned Indian chef Tarla Dalal. Huma Qureshi portrays the role of Tarla while Sharib Hashmi that of her husband. The trailer also gives a glimpse of her personal life as it features her husband and family. The character of Tarla wants to do 'something' in her life but is unable to realise her passion.

After over a decade of her marriage and becoming a mother, she realises her love for cooking and goes from being a non-professional cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her cooking classes and is seen in television shows. Tarla is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. The film will stream on ZEE5 from July 7.

About Tarla Dalal

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padma Shri in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe (home remedies) " are still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.

Huma on Tarla Dalal

Huma had earlier said as quoted by news agency ANI, "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character."

Huma's last project

Huma was last seen in the Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh among others. Huma was even felicitated with the Powerful Women of the Year 2022 award for being one of the women achievers.

