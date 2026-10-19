Mika Singh says firing at Tiger Shroff raises serious concerns for Mumbaikars' safety; urges government action

Shots were fired by three unidentified men at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. While the actor did not sustain any bullet injuries, his driver and a bystander were injured in the scuffle. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associate, Anil Pandit, has since claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, linking it to his association with Salman Khan. Singer Mika Singh wished Tiger a speedy recovery and urged the government to take action and accountability.

Mika Singh stated after firing at Tiger Shroff that nobody should live in fear in their own city.

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(Also Read: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Bollywood hit-list: Enmity with Salman Khan to firing on Tiger Shroff, threats to Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma)

Mika Singh on firing at Tiger Shroff

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Mika posted a video on his Instagram in which he discussed the firing at Tiger in Mumbai. He recalled coming to the city in the early 2000s and believing it was the safest in the world. “To have this happen to Tiger, especially during the festive season, I believe the government should take strict action. What happened to Tiger today can happen to anyone tomorrow,” he said in the video.

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Deep Dive What happened in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai? Three men opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Shroff was unharmed, while his driver and a bystander were injured. Who claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff, and what warning did they issue? Lawrence Bishnoi associates Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility in social media posts and audio messages. They warned that people in the film industry who work with Salman Khan or do not follow their demands could be targeted. What steps have police taken after the firing at Tiger Shroff? Police recovered the motorcycle used in the shooting, detained suspects and handed the case to Mumbai police. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and the alleged links between those claiming responsibility and the people involved in the attack.

{{^usCountry}} He wrote in his caption, “Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote in his caption, “Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night,” further read Mika’s caption, adding, “Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery.”

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Lawrence Bishnoi associate claims responsibility, arrests made

Bishnoi’s associates Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger in a social media post. “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” read their post in Hindi, adding, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

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Three suspects were detained at the Kota railway station on Monday morning while travelling on a train from Mumbai to Delhi. The case has now been handed over to the Mumbai police. Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam told ANI, “Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity. The other two, one of whom is a minor and the other, Rehan, work as labourers in Sonipat. Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there.”