Mira Rajput takes 'too many jumps' into freezing Switzerland lake, shares pic

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a picture of herself as she 'jumped into a freezing lake' in Switzerland. Currently, Mira Rajput, along with Shahid, is holidaying in Europe. The couple's first stop was Greece and now they are in Switzerland. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput kiss in new photo; share cute posts on 8th wedding anniversary) Mira Rajput with her friend in Switzerland.

Mira shares photo from Switzerland

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mira posted a scenic picture with blue waters under the matching sky and mountains around them. Mira in the photo wore a black bikini as she jumped off a deck with her friend. Her friend was seen in a red bikini in the photo.

Mira recalls how her mother would take a dip at waterfalls

Sharing the picture, Mira captioned the post, "Take the plunge! I cannot resist jumping into water - the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall and finally I ticked off a lake! On our summer holidays to the hills, my mom would have us all stop at every waterfall so she can take a dip.. the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."

She also added, "So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change later, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake (rainbow emoji)." Mira geo-tagged the location as Switzerland. They are currently in Stansstad.

Ishaan reacts to Mira's post

Reacting to the post, Ishaan Khatter posted a red heart emoji. Her friend commented, "Loved it @mira.kapoor." Mira's friend took to her Instagram Stories and shared a Boomerang video. In the clip, the duo was seen hitting the waters on a cloudy day. She wrote 'YOLO @mira.kapoor' along with the clip.

Mira's recent post

Recently, on their eighth wedding anniversary, Mira shared a picture with Shahid. While Shahid had his arms around Mira, she held and kissed him on a beach. She captioned the post, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby." Shahid had also shared an adorable picture with Mira from their vacation and captioned it, "In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart ... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."

About Mira, Shahid and their kids

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. While Misha was born in 2016, Shahid and Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

