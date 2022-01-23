Mira Rajput wraps arms around Shahid Kapoor, kisses him in ‘Sunday binge’ photo; fans say they are ‘couple goals’

Mira Rajput's idea of a Sunday binge turned out to be quite out of the box. She shared a loved-up photo of herself with husband Shahid Kapoor on Sunday along with a simple two-word caption.

Mira took to Instagram to share a snippet of a romantic moment with Shahid - the couple can be seen kissing in the photo while Mira sneaked in a click. She has her arms wrapped around Shahid as she points her camera to the mirror, carefully concealing the actual kiss in the photo.

"Sunday binge," Mira chose to caption her post in these words. Fans flooded the comment section of her post with heart eyes and red hearts emojis. “Beautiful couple,” commented a fan while another added: “You guys!” Several users also reacted with ‘wows' and ‘Oh my god’ on the post while many hailed Shahid and Mira for setting major couple goals: “You guys are goals,” read a comment.

Shahid and Mira often feature in adorable posts on each other's Instagram feed. On New Years, Mira roped in Shahid for a photo and wrote: “It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time, I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?”

On their sixth wedding anniversary last year, Mira dedicated a heartwarming note to Shahid, writing: “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life.” Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple will move into their new home soon, which is currently being readied.

Shahid will next be seen in cricket drama Jersey, which was supposed to release on December 31 but has been postponed indefinitely because of the third wave of the pandemic. Shahid was last seen in the 2019 movie Kabir Singh.

