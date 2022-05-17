My life experience is contributing to my craft: Ishan Mishra

Actor Ishan Mishra, a chemical engineer, worked with global giants for six years before he decided to leave his lucrative job to test himself as an actor. He doesn’t have any regrets. That’s because he feels the initial hardships that he encountered along with his life experiences are all helping him contribute to his craft.

“I did face hardships initially. Then pandemic induced lockdown arrived. But I have no regrets. In fact, I feel blessed that I became an engineer, worked with global giants and stayed abroad before joining the industry. My life experiences and all the small-big work that I have done, all of it contributes to my craft,” says the It’s Not That Simple and Laakhon Mein Ek -2 actor.

He has completed two feature films and is currently shooting his next in Jabalpur.

“In my debut film Janhit Main Jari, I am playing a representative of a contraceptive company in Brajendra Kala’s team. It is a decent role and screen length to start with in films. We shot it in Chanderi and Gwalior and I was fortunate that my debut film has been shot in my hometown,” he says.

He has also shot for Santosh Shivan’s next film Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey. “In the film there are four stories moving simultaneously and I have an important part in one of those. I am also currently shooting for a film but am not allowed to reveal anything,” he adds.

“I started as a radio jockey and then completed my engineering (2012). I got job in campus placement with a tech giant in Pune where I did theatre also. In between I was posted at Stockholm (Sweden) for a year and then I returned and joined a leading consultancy service. I was doing theatre too. Since I was not able to sail on two boats, I quit my job and decided to pursue a career in acting,” he says.

He started with an ad film but then he did not get much work.

“I began assisting casting director Parag Mehta in 2018 which became my training ground. Taking auditions and interacting with budding and established actors I learnt a lot. Eventually, I got my first OTT show where I played office associate to Sumeet Vyas. Then, I got to play a very important role in Laakhon...”