Nana Patekar's final screen appearances: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini and The Confession of Mary will release posthumously

Nana Patekar, one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable actors, died at 75. The veteran actor passed away at his home in Goa on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor was found unconscious in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am. His death brings to a close a career spanning over four decades, during which he worked across Marathi theatre, parallel cinema and some of Bollywood's biggest commercial films.

Nana Patekar's last three films are Eetha, Shakti Shalini and The Confession of Mary: Here's when they release. (AP Photo/)

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Even after his death, however, his work on screen is not over. Three completed films featuring the actor are still awaiting release and will be released posthumously.

The Confession of Mary

The Confession of Mary is perhaps the most notable of his remaining films. The film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, with Patekar playing Father Benedict, a priest accused of murdering a woman. The story takes inspiration from the 1966 Mariyakutty murder case in Kerala. Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gautam Rode and Joy Sengupta also feature in the film.

Deep Dive Which unreleased films will feature Nana Patekar after his death? His three completed films awaiting release are The Confession of Mary, Eetha and Shakti Shalini. What role does Nana Patekar play in The Confession of Mary, and was his dubbing complete? He plays Father Benedict, a priest accused of murdering a woman. The film's co-producer said one line still needed to be dubbed. When are Eetha and Shakti Shalini expected to release? Eetha is scheduled for December 4, 2026. Shakti Shalini was expected on December 24, 2026, though reports say its release may shift to 2027.

The official synopsis reads, “Marie's ravaged dead body was found in the thickets and all evidences pointed to Father Benedict's involvement in the case. In a stirring conflict of conscience and faith, Benedict refuses to divulge the confession that Marie had made to him. Benedict becomes the first priest to be sentenced to death ... But the Church and the Universe bring together elements that lead to a cathartic climax.”

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{{^usCountry}} Subhash Kale, co-producer of Nana-starrer, said that the actor was supposed to come to Mumbai to complete the dubbing of the film. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We had spoken just the day before yesterday about the dubbing. There was one line that he had to dub. He told me, ‘I am coming to Bombay.’ He was supposed to come to Bombay tomorrow, and he also had a shoot scheduled in Bombay for a film. So he told me, ‘I’ll come tomorrow, and we’ll do that one line’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subhash Kale, co-producer of Nana-starrer, said that the actor was supposed to come to Mumbai to complete the dubbing of the film. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We had spoken just the day before yesterday about the dubbing. There was one line that he had to dub. He told me, ‘I am coming to Bombay.’ He was supposed to come to Bombay tomorrow, and he also had a shoot scheduled in Bombay for a film. So he told me, ‘I’ll come tomorrow, and we’ll do that one line’.” {{/usCountry}}

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The project was selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. And is awaiting the release.

Eetha

The next film is Laxman Utekar's Eetha is a biographical film based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the celebrated Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha artist. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi headline the film, with Nana Patekar also playing a part. The teaser was unveiled a few months ago and the film's release was postponed. Now, the upcoming musical drama is scheduled to release on December 4, 2026.

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Shakti Shalini

The third film is most likely will be last project on big screen which is Maddock Films' upcoming film, Shakti Shalini. This is a horror-comedy from the production house's horror-comedy universe which has had films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjhya. Aditya Sarpotdar has directed the film. Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa and Vineet Kumar Singh are also part of the cast.

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The film was expected to release on December 24, 2026. However, there have been reports that the film will be shifted to 2027.