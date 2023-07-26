Internet reacts as Narayana Murthy says Kareena Kapoor ignored fans on flight: 'That's why nobody will remember her...'

An old video from earlier this year, which features Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has gone viral. It recently resurfaced and shows him criticising actor Kareena Kapoor for ignoring her fans during a flight. During an interaction at IIT Kanpur earlier this year, Narayana recalled the incident and said he did not appreciate Kareena's behaviour. Now, many social media users have chimed in, and reacted to Narayana's remark about Kareena. Also read: Zeenat Aman channels Kareena Kapoor's Poo from K3G Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy criticised actor Kareena Kapoor for ignoring fans on a flight.

What Narayana Murthy said about Kareena

In the old video that is doing the rounds online, Narayana Murthy said, "The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute – that's all they were expecting."

Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, rose to Kareena’s defence as her husband criticised her. She said, "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired... Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million."

Narayana Murthy then said, “That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, in however cryptic manner you can. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all.”

Reactions to Narayana Murthy's video

Many praised Narayana. One Instagram user said, "That's why nobody will even remember who Kareena is just after her glamour is gone. On the other hand, people are and people will remember you even after hundred years from now." A person also said, "Just proves that education and upbringing and family background play a major role."

One more said, "First time I agree with Narayan Murthy and disagree with Sudha Murthy." Another person said, "He said it and Sudha Murthy tried to be diplomatic here." A person also recalled her own experience of meeting Kareena, writing, "She used to be my favourite actress until 10 years ago. We were on the same flight. All I said was 'hello' all excitedly, and she called the crew and made it look like I was harassing her. I had not even asked for a picture. I have never felt so humiliated. I have never seen anyone turn ugly that fast in my head."

Kareena's career

Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and sister of Karisma Kapoor. She is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood, and has won multiple awards for her roles, ever since she made her acting debut with Refugee in 2000.

Kareena has worked in films such as 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jab We Met and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. She is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena's upcoming projects include The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, as well as Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

