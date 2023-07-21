Zeenat Aman channels Kareena Kapoor's Poo from K3G, raps her song Dum Maro Dum in new ad. Watch

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut a few months ago, has rapped for a new ad. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Zeenat posted a clip in which she welcomes her fans and followers to her 'space'. In the clip, Zeenat was dressed in a black ensemble – top and matching pants under a shimmery jacket. She also wore a neckpiece and dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman recalls Dev Anand stopping her family from leaving Mumbai ahead of Hare Rama Hare Krishna) Zeenat Aman repeated Kareena Kapoor's lines from K3G in a new ad.

Zeenat channels her inner Poo

Zeenat spoke about women and encouraged them to do what they wish to. Standing in front of the mirror and snapping her fingers, Zeenat channelled her inner 'Poo'. She said, "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum lago itni bold (You have no right to be so bold), love how Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) shows us, it's hot to be cold." Actor Kareena Kapoor played the role of Poo in the film 2001 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie (K3G). Bebo is Kareena's nickname.

Zeenat gives her Dum Maro Dum lyrics a twist

The veteran actor then repeated a few lines from here song Dum Maro Dum from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She gave it a twist as she said, "Duniya ne humko diya hi kya (What has the world given us), it's your journey; duniya se humne liya hi kya (What have we taken from the world), it's our journey; hum sabki parwah kare hi kyu (why should we bother about others? Ladies, you do you."

Fans react to Zeenat's video

Reacting to the post, Maria Goretti wrote, "Smashing everything in so much grace and style…" A fan said, "Mic drop." A comment read, "Glad to see you back in action. Camera loves you." Another person wrote, "Zeenat Aman has always been a class apart. Loved her then love her swag now." "Woooohoooooo! You're so on fire, @thezeenataman. What a fun ride this is, and yes you've got all the punches on the line! Yep!" another Instagram user said.

Zeenat on Hare Rama, Hare Krishna

A few months ago, Zeenat on Instagram spoke about how she bagged Hare Rama, Hare Krishna. Sharing a black and white photo with Dev Anand, Zeenat penned a note on how he had discovered her. A part of her note read, “My starmaker was Dev saab. It was 1970, and I think O P Ralhan was feeling quite sorry for me…Dev Saab and his Navketan team were casting for Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the time. In his largesse, O P Ralhan suggested that they meet me. My mother was at the meeting (remember, I was still in my teens). So she held forth, while I spoke when spoken to, and packed tobacco into my pipe. The meeting concluded, and a few days later the landline jangled."

"I was asked to come for a screen test, and that is how I came to be cast as Jasbir/Janice. Oh, but the saga doesn't end here. My family was ready to depart the country, but Dev saab persuaded my mother and I to delay our travels," she had also added.

