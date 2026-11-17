Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke about Gen Z and how his daughter, 16-year-old Shora Siddiqui, has helped him understand the younger generation better. He believes Gen Z is smarter because of the exposure they have to the world and even admitted that his daughter knows more about acting than he does.

Gen Z have the kind of exposure to the world that we never had

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Speaking to News18, Nawazuddin spoke about how the younger generation is exposed to cinema from across the world and how that has made them more aware and confident. He said, "I feel that today’s Gen Z, especially children aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, are very smart. They have the kind of exposure to the world that we never had. We never questioned our parents or even dared to look them in the eye while speaking. But these youngsters directly question us. Another thing is that they have watched cinema from all over the world. Today, any young person might have watched something that you probably haven’t even seen."

'Shora knows so much about acting'

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{{^usCountry}} Nawazuddin also spoke about how he had underestimated the younger generation, but seeing his daughter's knowledge of films and acting changed his perspective. Shora, who aspires to be an actor, has been learning acting and exploring performing arts. The actor revealed that she had watched more films from around the world than him in just three or four years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nawazuddin also spoke about how he had underestimated the younger generation, but seeing his daughter's knowledge of films and acting changed his perspective. Shora, who aspires to be an actor, has been learning acting and exploring performing arts. The actor revealed that she had watched more films from around the world than him in just three or four years. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, "This is also helping them gain a lot of knowledge. They know so much. You cannot take them for granted. Even I was doing that. But when I finally looked at her, when I saw my daughter, I realised that she actually knows so much, especially when it comes to acting. Why? Because I think she has watched more films from around the world than I have in just three or four years."

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Shora made her stage debut alongside her father in the play Naqaab. The two performed the play during a tour of nine cities in the US.

About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent films

Nawazuddin was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. He also starred in the horror-comedy Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Section 108, Tumbbad 2, Noorani Chehra and Sangeen.