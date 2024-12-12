Shora Siddiqui steals the show at Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding; netizens say ‘nepo kids ek taraf, aur ye ek ladki ek taraf’

One of the guests spotted at the grand wedding reception of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire in Mumbai was Shora Siddiqui, daughter of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite being relatively unknown to the public, Shora caught everyone’s attention with her striking appearance, and her presence sparked a flurry of discussions on social media. Netizens quickly took to comparing her to established actresses, even mentioning her in the same breath as Radhika Apte and Deepika Padukone. So, who exactly is Shora Siddiqui? Shora Siddiqui with dad, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Who is Shora Siddiqui?

Shora Siddiqui is the older daughter of acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his versatile performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), The Lunchbox (2013) and Rautu Ka Raaz. Shora’s aspirations seems to mirror her father’s journey in many ways since according to Nawazuddin, she has shown a keen interest in acting from a young age.

In an old interview with Film Companion, Nawazuddin shared that Shora took the initiative to pursue a formal education in performing arts, enrolling herself in a performing arts faculty. He recalled how she approached her teacher humbly, saying, “I want to learn acting.” The actor expressed his pride in Shora’s dedication, noting that while he never pressured her to follow in his footsteps, he fully supports her passion for acting.

He also mentioned that she has already begun her training, attending several acting workshops and summer programs, which she finds on her own and even arranges with her parents. Though she is still in the early stages of her acting journey, Shora is clearly committed to honing her craft.

Netizens comment

While Shora doesn’t have a public social media presence, her father frequently posts about her on his Instagram account. Through these posts, followers get glimpses into Shora’s personality — she comes across as an expressive and outgoing young woman with a clear passion for acting. After her appearance at the Kashyap wedding reception, netizens compared her to well-established actors. “She has a grace like Aishwarya and looks like Sonakshi ❤️,” read one comment. “Looks a lot like radhika apte,” read another. “Ash ki copy,” said another netizen under a video of the father-daughter duo.

Many also remarked that she had the potential to outshine so-called “nepo kids” in the industry, such as Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and others. “She ate up all nepo kids... Suhana, jhanvi, khushi, ananya etc etc,” read a comment on Instagram. “She is beautiful than other star kids,” was one more comment. “Sarey plastic NEPO kids ek taraf aur ye ek ladki Ek taraf,” was a particularly sharp comment. “Iska industry mei aana pakka hai..... Movie wala face hai??” said another netizen.

Shora Siddiqui is undoubtedly a young talent to watch out for. With her dedication to pursuing acting and the early buzz surrounding her, she seems to be on the path to making her mark in the industry.