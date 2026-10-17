Neha Sharma issues stern warning against using her face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without her consent

Misuse of artificial intelligence has raised concerns for people across the world, especially celebrities, with cases of deepfakes, manipulated videos, and other forms of identity misuse through such technology. There has been an increasing number of actors filing lawsuits over such misuse of their identities. The latest addition to that list is actor Neha Sharma, who has taken a stand against it and warned those who are creating AI-generated content using her face and likeness.

Neha's statement

Neha Sharma has become the latest celebrity to warn about legal action against the deepfakes of her circulating online.

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Taking to X on Saturday, Neha wrote, “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY.”

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‘I will take legal action’

She added, "Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable.

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{{^usCountry}} I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS." {{/usCountry}}

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Noting that she will have to take the course of legal action, Neha concluded, "Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability.

TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED."

Celebrities protecting their identity

Neha is among several Indian celebrities who have spoken about deepfakes. In recent times, several actors have approached courts to protect their identity, image, and personality rights from AI-generated misuse. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Suniel Shetty, and several other stars approached the courts over the unauthorised use of their images and voices, amid growing concerns about AI-driven identity theft.

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One of the biggest turning points in India's deepfake debate came after Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a manipulated video that went viral online. Stating that she was “extremely scarred,” she urged people and authorities to take the issue seriously and called for urgent action from society.