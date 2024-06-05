Neha Sharma on inappropriate paparazzi angles: 'As a woman you lose your freedom...'

Neha Sharma is frequently photographed after her gym sessions by the paparazzi. While the actor has never hesitated to pose for the photographers, she recently commented on the inappropriate camera angles used when capturing celebrities. In a recent interview with India Today, she mentioned how female actors feel uncomfortable constantly being captured by the paparazzi. (Also read: Nora Fatehi says paparazzi does not zoom in on other actor's bu**s as ‘it’s not exciting’) Neha Sharma recently spoke about invasion of privacy by paparazzi.

Neha Sharma on invasion of privacy by paparazzi

Neha, while pointing out at the invasion of privacy by photographers opined, “There are days when you don't want to get seen and so you take a break, like I did recently. These are things you have to do to stay relevant. Dikhna zaroori hai aaj ke time pe (It's important to be seen in today's time). As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line.”

She further said, “There's another side when you talk to them (the camerapersons). Their livelihood depends on this as they are paid for doing it. They are running their family by taking these videos. They also have a hard time standing in the sun the whole day waiting for one photo. There are always two ways to look at things. So, when you introspect, you realise you are also supporting a family, and that's really beautiful.”

About Neha Sharma

Neha made her acting debut with Chirutha opposite Ram Charan. Her first Bollywood film was Mohit Suri's Crook, starring Emraan Hashmi in lead role. She later featured in films like Kya Superkool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistan, Tum Bin 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Neha's younger sister Aisha Sharma is also an actor. She made her Bollywood debut with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

Neha was recently seen in Illegal Season 3.