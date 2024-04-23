Nora Fatehi says paparazzi does not zoom in on other actor's bu**s as ‘it’s not exciting’: ‘I am proud of my assets’

Nora Fatehi is not bothered about the paparazzi culture, where the cameras tend to zoom in on the actor's body and objectify her. In a new interview with News18, the actor shared that this happens because they ‘have never seen a bu*t like that before.’ She also said that it might happen that they do not find the same body parts as ‘exciting’ on other actors. (Also read: Nora Fatehi thinks feminism 'f***** up our society completely', brainwashed men: I think women are nurturers) Nora Fatehi was last seen in Madgaon Express.(Instagram)

What Nora said

In the new interview, Nora said, “I guess they’ve never seen a butt like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don’t zoom into their butt because it’s not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

'I still move around the way I move'

She continued, “These are unfortunately the things that trend on social media. They’re just playing the social media algorithm game. I’m blessed with a [good] body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it… Their intention behind zooming in is maybe wrong but that’s a separate conversation. I can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson. But I still move around the way I move and I’m very confident in my body.”

Nora was recently seen in the film Madgaon Express, which marked the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. The film starred Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. It opened to positive reviews upon release was received well by the audience.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place