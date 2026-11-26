Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s alleged multi-crore fraud and his glittering Bollywood connections are soon set to be the subject of a true-crime documentary titled Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story. The documentary will stream on Netflix, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Documentary on Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s con

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after being produced at Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI) more less

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On Thursday, Netflix announced the film, describing it as a story that delves into the extraordinary story of a man accused of orchestrating an elaborate web of deception. Premiering on December 18, the documentary comes from the makers of Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. According to a press note from Netflix, the film utilises two years of research to delve into trace Sukesh’s origin story and explore how he managed to operate on such a scale, even from inside Tihar jail.

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Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar & executive produced by Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story premieres on Netflix on December 18, 2026.

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The case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

{{^usCountry}} Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the alleged mastermind behind a ₹200 crore extortion case. It is alleged that while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, Sukesh impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around ₹200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Sukesh was eventually sentenced to 8 years in prison in the case. Sukesh’s Bollywood links {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the alleged mastermind behind a ₹200 crore extortion case. It is alleged that while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, Sukesh impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around ₹200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Sukesh was eventually sentenced to 8 years in prison in the case. Sukesh’s Bollywood links {{/usCountry}}

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The case gained prominence after investigations revealed Sukesh’s connections to Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Both actors have maintained they knew nothing about Sukesh’s alleged criminal activities. In her statement recorded before the court, Nora said she merely attended an event organised by Leena Maria Paul, Sukesh's associate, where she met him for the first time in December 2020.

Jacqueline also claimed that she was unaware of Sukesh’s alleged illegal businesses. However, in June, a Delhi Court directed that charges be framed against her in the case, noting that there was sufficient prima facie material indicating that Jacqueline received luxurious gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar despite being aware of his criminal activities. While framing charges, the court stated: “She was in connivance with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to conceal the use of proceeds of crime.” Since the case had been exposed, Jacqueline has maintained that she was a victim, not a willing participant in the scam.