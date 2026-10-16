New Delhi, Designer Suneet Varma showcased his latest collection "Kashi" at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week with "Laapataa Ladies" star Nitanshi Goel turning up as the showstopper.

Nitanshi Goel walks the ramp for Suneet Varma's Kashi collection at Lakme

The showcase took place on Thursday at Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

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Varma's collection blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary glamour in ready-to-wear skirts, draped saris, tops, trousers, dhoti skirts, jackets, and corset tops.

The designer, who has been a major figure in Indian fashion industry for over three decades, said he wanted to create contemporary outfits that can be worn globally.

The collection was inspired by a past trip to Varanasi where he had gone to source textiles.

"It is very old Banaras... One of the last models who walked the ramp, she wore a beautiful cape with tree of life motif. I went to the city some 32-years ago to source textiles, and I made a cape, a similar cape with that tree of life motif. This time when I started with 'Kashi', I took the same artwork from something I had done years ago and built it with a Kashi landscape," he told reporters post show.

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{{^usCountry}} "For me, it is very nostalgic and beautiful. It is an inspiration because it goes back to the tree of life, it goes back to spirituality, but I also wanted to make it modern," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "For me, it is very nostalgic and beautiful. It is an inspiration because it goes back to the tree of life, it goes back to spirituality, but I also wanted to make it modern," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Goel walked the ramp wearing a wine coloured lehenga with a contemporary twist to it. The attire featured an off-shoulder draped top and a mermaid-tail skirt with heavy sequin details all over.

"When I saw his vision, and I sort of envisioned myself in it, all I knew is I am going to feel pretty tonight... I am super grateful, and I love the collection," she added.

LFW in partnership with FDCI will conclude on Sunday with a finale by Amit Aggarwal, who will present his latest collection from his pret label 'AM.IT'.

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