Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are married now: Bride glows in stunning white gown as the groom pops champagne

The bridesmaids including sister-actor Kriti Sanon wore a sea green dress. The bride's parents were also dressed in white.

A video shows Stebin and Nupur dressed in white, as he pops open the champagne. Nupur looks lovely in an off shoulder, lacy gown and a veil. Even her mehendi can be seen on her hands.

Singer Stebin Ben and actor-model Nupur Sanon have made it official. The couple got married in Udaipur, sealing the deal with a stunning Christian ceremony. Pictures and videos from the same have surfaced online.

More from the wedding Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the select guests, shared glimpses from Nupur and Stebin’s wedding celebrations through their Instagram stories. Both actors looked elegant in day gowns as they attended the ceremony at the picturesque Udaipur venue.

Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also posted a photo from the wedding, posing alongside film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, both of whom have collaborated closely with Kriti in recent projects.

Adding to the buzz, celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover offered sneak peeks from the festivities, while celebrity makeup artist Aasif Ahmed was also spotted at the grand celebration. In one of the pictures, Aasif was seen posing in front of a mirror adorned with white flowers and soft greenery, with Nupur and Stebin’s names elegantly inscribed, adding a romantic touch to their white wedding décor.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s pre-wedding celebrations unfolded like a Bollywood spectacle. The Sangeet ceremony, set against a lavish pink backdrop, was filled with high energy as Nupur, her sister and Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, along with close friends, lit up the dance floor.

One of the standout moments saw Kriti and her mother perform the song Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple. This was followed by a lively performance by the Mimi actor and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma on the popular Lollipop track, a source revealed.

The Haldi ceremony was equally vibrant, with the couple making a cheerful entry to popular Hindi songs. The celebration continued with games, music, dance and joyous moments shared with close friends and family, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma.



With ANI inputs