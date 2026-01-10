Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben kick off wedding festivities in Udaipur in style

The wedding celebrations of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben officially got underway in Udaipur on Friday, with the couple hosting their haldi ceremony followed by a sangeet night, attended by close friends and family. Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon will get married over the weekend According to a source, the haldi ceremony was a vibrant daytime affair dominated by shades of yellow. "The venue was decorated with hanging yellow flowers, while a purple backdrop added contrast to the setup. Both Nupur and Stebin wore coordinated yellow outfits, in keeping with the theme," the source told HTCity. Nupur and Stebin made their entry to the song Balle Balle (Bride and Prejudice, 2004), after which members from both families participated in games and applied haldi to the bride and groom. “The mood was relaxed and celebratory. It was designed to be interactive, with families spending time together before the main ceremonies,” the source added.

The celebrations then transitioned into a boho-themed sangeet night. The venue was surrounded by chambers and tents draped in pink flowers and Mehendi cones were placed across the space as part of the décor. Dance performances were a key highlight. "Kriti (Sanon) and her mother opened the evening with a performance to Dil Tu Jaan Tu. This was followed by Kriti and Varun (Sharma) dancing to Lollipop, before Kriti and the bridesmaids performed to Drama Queen.