Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben kick off wedding festivities in Udaipur in style
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben kicked off their Udaipur wedding celebrations with a haldi and sangeet on Friday ahead of ceremonies this weekend
The wedding celebrations of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben officially got underway in Udaipur on Friday, with the couple hosting their haldi ceremony followed by a sangeet night, attended by close friends and family.
According to a source, the haldi ceremony was a vibrant daytime affair dominated by shades of yellow. "The venue was decorated with hanging yellow flowers, while a purple backdrop added contrast to the setup. Both Nupur and Stebin wore coordinated yellow outfits, in keeping with the theme," the source told HTCity. Nupur and Stebin made their entry to the song Balle Balle (Bride and Prejudice, 2004), after which members from both families participated in games and applied haldi to the bride and groom.
“The mood was relaxed and celebratory. It was designed to be interactive, with families spending time together before the main ceremonies,” the source added.
The celebrations then transitioned into a boho-themed sangeet night. The venue was surrounded by chambers and tents draped in pink flowers and Mehendi cones were placed across the space as part of the décor.
Dance performances were a key highlight. "Kriti (Sanon) and her mother opened the evening with a performance to Dil Tu Jaan Tu. This was followed by Kriti and Varun (Sharma) dancing to Lollipop, before Kriti and the bridesmaids performed to Drama Queen.
“After the planned performances, the night turned into a full-fledged celebration,” the source added, with DJ Sukhbir taking over the console and getting guests onto the dance floor.
The food spread was equally elaborate, featuring multiple salads, sweets such as jalebis, mango cake and gulab jamuns, along with chicken and mutton preparations and vegetarian options including falafel.
The celebrations will continue with a Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday, followed by the Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday, marking the final two days of the Udaipur wedding festivities.