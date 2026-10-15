Nushrratt Bharuccha undergoes successful spine surgery after Bali accident, returns home to recover: ‘Relieved to share that the surgery went well’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned home after successfully undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali. The actor's team has shared a fresh update, confirming that she has been discharged from the hospital and is now focusing on her recovery. While she is doing well after the surgery, her team has said that complete recovery will take time.

The official statement

Nushrratt Bharuccha undergoes successful spinal surgery after the accident in Bali.

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Sharing the update on October 15, her team said, “After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital."

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Their statement further read, “Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength. We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha was airlifted to Mumbai after Bali accident

The actor suffered a spinal fracture while in Bali for what her team had described as a work-cum-holiday trip. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Indonesia before being flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance for further treatment. Videos of Nushrratt arriving in Mumbai on a stretcher, wearing hospital clothes with a tube in her nose and an IV drip on her hand, had circulated online, leaving fans worried about her health.

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{{^usCountry}} Her publicist had confirmed the accident in an earlier statement, saying, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her publicist had confirmed the accident in an earlier statement, saying, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.” {{/usCountry}}

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The team had also stressed that her health was the priority, adding that her “immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.” The statement noted that she would need “time to rest and recover,” and that her professional commitments could be affected over the following weeks.

With the surgery now behind her, Nushrratt is back home and beginning her recovery. Her team has thanked fans and well-wishers for their support as she takes time to heal.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming projects

Before the accident, Nushrratt had several projects lined up. She was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, a silent comedy thriller also featuring Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi. Released on Netflix on October 31, 2025, the film follows an ordinary man whose life turns chaotic after a series of absurd mix-ups. Nushrratt plays Pushpa in the film.

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She is also set to star opposite Tiger Shroff in an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza. It also reunites Tiger with Remo D’Souza after their 2016 film A Flying Jatt. Backed by producer Vicky Jain's newly launched banner, VJ Frames, the film has reportedly completed shooting.