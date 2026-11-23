Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is no stranger to praise for her beauty. From being called ‘milky beauty’ for years due to her skin tone to Annu Kapoor making a misogynistic remark, she has faced it all. During a recent chat with Jaggi Vasudev, aka Sadhguru, the actor wondered what beauty truly means. She also remarked that she has often been told she’s beautiful.

Tamannaah Bhatia questions the meaning of beauty

Tamannaah Bhatia has received praise for her beauty and colour, sometimes in a misogynistic manner. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tamannaah asked Sadhguru whether beauty is inherited or created. She asked, “I bump into people, and they look at me, and they think I am beautiful. How we end up looking by the end of our lives, is that something that has been given to us or something that we are creating?”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“About the genetic advantage that somebody may have of whatever kind of nose or chin or whatever you have, that does not entirely decide,” answered Sadhguru, adding, “It decides some aspects of it, but the rest of it is how an individual makes them, himself or herself. Because you may have whatever kind of nose or chin, but if you look at this, a joyful face is always a beautiful face. Isn’t it? That all of us can do. See, even I managed with all this (points to his long beard).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tamannaah insisted that Sadhguru was beautiful, making him laugh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamannaah insisted that Sadhguru was beautiful, making him laugh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tamannaah Bhatia on conversations around her looks

While promoting her film 2025 film Odela 2 in which she played a sadhvi, Tamannaah responded to a reporter’s question about being a ‘milky beauty’. “You are saying milky beauty, but why did you look at a milky beauty and think that she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Your question contains the answer. He [director Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty as something to be ashamed of or feel bad about” She also stated that glamour in women must be celebrated, adding, “If we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In April, she addressed a question of whether being known for her looks has been limiting as an actor. She said, “I just do not like being in victim mode and saying I am not getting opportunities because I am so beautiful and all that. That just sounds very strange to me.” In October last year, Annu Kapoor referred to her ‘dudhiya badan’ (fair and beautiful body) while talking about her song Aaj Ki Raat on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel. He received massive backlash for his comment.

Speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite later that month, Tamannaah addressed sexist remarks about her looks and said, “I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand. And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will not be able to move forward in life.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tamannaah last starred in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. She has Ragini 3, Rangers, Purushan, IPS Maria and V Shantaram lined up.