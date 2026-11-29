Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, was released in theatres this Friday. Sooraj’s OG Prem, Salman Khan, gave a shout-out to the film’s team after its release. Mentioning that he has been hearing great things, Salman sent the team their love as Prem.

Salman Khan sends love to Sooraj Barjatya as Prem

Salman Khan gave a shoutout after the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. more less

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Salman shared a poster of Ayushmann and Sharvari from Yeh Prem Mol Liya on his Instagram Stories. Addressing Sooraj but tagging the whole team, he wrote, “Badhai Ho (congratulations) Sooraj Babu, Hearing Great Things about Yeh Prem Mol liya!! Bahut Saara Prem from your Prem. (Lots of love from your Prem) #SoorajBarjatya @sharvari @ayushmannk @rajshrifilms.” Ayushmann re-posted it on his Instagram Stories, writing ‘Bhai’ with folded hands and heart emojis. Sharvari wrote, “Sir! Thank you!” on her Stories, re-posting Salman’s note.

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Salman Khan's shout-out for team Yeh Prem Mol Liya on his Instagram Stories.

Sooraj Barjatya on delayed film with Salman Khan

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{{^usCountry}} Sooraj and Salman had given several blockbusters together, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman played Prem in all these films, an on-screen name he became popular by. In 2022, at the screening of the filmmaker’s Uunchai, it was announced that they would collaborate on a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi soon, which never materialised. Salman then added that Prem would return and Sooraj would make sure he got married, too. In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Sooraj gave an update on the film and said, “Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai (There’s still a little time left because I need to polish a few more things)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooraj and Salman had given several blockbusters together, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman played Prem in all these films, an on-screen name he became popular by. In 2022, at the screening of the filmmaker’s Uunchai, it was announced that they would collaborate on a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi soon, which never materialised. Salman then added that Prem would return and Sooraj would make sure he got married, too. In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Sooraj gave an update on the film and said, “Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai (There’s still a little time left because I need to polish a few more things)." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the story of Yeh Prem Mol Liya? The family drama follows Prem Mishra, a musician, who agrees to move into his bride Purva’s household because she is the sole caretaker of the women in her family. Prem stands by Purva when she chooses not to leave her family. What did Salman Khan say about Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Salman congratulated director Sooraj Barjatya and the film’s team, saying he had been hearing great things about the movie. He signed off with “Bahut Saara Prem from your Prem.” How much did Yeh Prem Mol Liya earn in its first two days? Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected ₹4 crore on its opening day and ₹5.25 crore on its second day. Its India net total after two days was ₹9.25 crore.

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About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. It marks Sooraj’s return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. Ayushmann plays Prem in the family drama, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with his family because she has to take care of her own. Sharvari plays his wife, Purva. The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar in key roles. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has collected ₹9.25 crore net in India in two days and grossed ₹18.75 crore worldwide.