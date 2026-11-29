Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, was released in theatres this Friday. Sooraj’s OG Prem, Salman Khan, gave a shout-out to the film’s team after its release. Mentioning that he has been hearing great things, Salman sent the team their love as Prem.
Salman Khan sends love to Sooraj Barjatya as Prem
Salman shared a poster of Ayushmann and Sharvari from Yeh Prem Mol Liya on his Instagram Stories. Addressing Sooraj but tagging the whole team, he wrote, “Badhai Ho (congratulations) Sooraj Babu, Hearing Great Things about Yeh Prem Mol liya!! Bahut Saara Prem from your Prem. (Lots of love from your Prem) #SoorajBarjatya @sharvari @ayushmannk @rajshrifilms.” Ayushmann re-posted it on his Instagram Stories, writing ‘Bhai’ with folded hands and heart emojis. Sharvari wrote, “Sir! Thank you!” on her Stories, re-posting Salman’s note.
Sooraj Barjatya on delayed film with Salman Khan
Sooraj and Salman had given several blockbusters together, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman played Prem in all these films, an on-screen name he became popular by. In 2022, at the screening of the filmmaker’s Uunchai, it was announced that they would collaborate on a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi soon, which never materialised. Salman then added that Prem would return and Sooraj would make sure he got married, too. In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Sooraj gave an update on the film and said, “Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai (There’s still a little time left because I need to polish a few more things)."{{/usCountry}}
Sooraj and Salman had given several blockbusters together, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman played Prem in all these films, an on-screen name he became popular by. In 2022, at the screening of the filmmaker’s Uunchai, it was announced that they would collaborate on a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi soon, which never materialised. Salman then added that Prem would return and Sooraj would make sure he got married, too. In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Sooraj gave an update on the film and said, “Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai (There’s still a little time left because I need to polish a few more things)."{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
What is the story of Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
What did Salman Khan say about Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
How much did Yeh Prem Mol Liya earn in its first two days?
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About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. It marks Sooraj’s return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. Ayushmann plays Prem in the family drama, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with his family because she has to take care of her own. Sharvari plays his wife, Purva. The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar in key roles. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has collected ₹9.25 crore net in India in two days and grossed ₹18.75 crore worldwide.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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