George Lazenby has welcomed Robert Pattinson to the James Bond franchise after Amazon MGM Studios officially announced his casting as the next 007. The 87-year-old actor, the oldest living actor to have played the iconic spy, shared a video message for Pattinson on social media, offering him some advice as he prepares to take over the role from Daniel Craig.

George Lazenby welcomes Robert Pattinson to James Bond club

George Lazenby shared a video on Instagram and welcomed Robert Pattinson to James Bond club.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

George took to Instagram hours after the announcement to congratulate the Batman actor. In the video, he said, “Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have [your] ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He signed off with, “All the best mate, George.”

Deep Dive What advice did George Lazenby give Robert Pattinson after he was cast as James Bond? Lazenby congratulated Pattinson, welcomed him to the Bond club and told him to enjoy himself. He also joked about having a moment like Bond’s “this never happened to the other fella” line. Who is Robert Pattinson replacing as James Bond? Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as 007 was in the 2021 film No Time to Die. Why is Robert Pattinson's James Bond casting considered a change for the franchise? Pattinson was already a globally recognisable star when cast, unlike several previous Bonds who were less widely known. The related article describes this as a departure from the franchise’s earlier approach to casting its lead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About George Lazenby and his James Bond role

{{^usCountry}} George Lazenby played James Bond in just one film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, released in 1969. He stepped into the role after Sean Connery, who had played the British spy in the first five official Bond films. George's portrayal was followed by Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Robert Pattinson announced as the next James Bond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} George Lazenby played James Bond in just one film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, released in 1969. He stepped into the role after Sean Connery, who had played the British spy in the first five official Bond films. George's portrayal was followed by Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Robert Pattinson announced as the next James Bond {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on Monday, November 16. The announcement came through the official 007 social media accounts, which shared a video and a photograph of the actor in a black tuxedo holding a gun. The reveal was accompanied by the message, “Identity confirmed.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pattinson, 40, succeeds Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as the British spy was in the 2021 film No Time to Die. The casting makes Pattinson the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film franchise.

Robert Pattinson on playing James Bond

Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson said in a statement through Variety, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049, with a screenplay by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.