Brad Pitt calls Robert Pattinson great choice as new James Bond, suggests Denis Villeneuve cast him as villain
Brad Pitt has offered to play the villain opposite Robert Pattinson in the next James Bond film, drawing enthusiastic support from fans.
Audiences were in for a surprise when Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond. While fans are still coming to terms with the casting news, Brad Pitt has already come up with an interesting suggestion for the next film's villain. Praising Robert's casting as 007, Brad volunteered to play the antagonist himself, and fans seem more than happy to get behind his idea.
Brad Pitt wants to play a Bond villain
In a conversation with Complex, Brad was asked what advice he would give Robert, who is set to take on the iconic role of 007. Praising the actor, Brad said, "I think it's a great choice. I love what this guy has been doing, man. He is been making such interesting choices, and then for him to like balance it out, it's really cool."
When asked who he thought could play the Bond girl opposite Robert, Brad admitted that he did not have an obvious choice. However, he did have a suggestion for the film's director when it came to casting the villain. Brad said, "Oh, I don't know, but man, sign me up for the villain. Get Denny Villeneuve on the flip phone. Let's go."
Deep Dive
Fans on the internet seemed to agree with him. One fan wrote, "Low key Brad as the villain might be cool." Another commented, "No audition needed, Brad would kill it as the Bond villain." A third fan wrote, "Brad as villain would be crazy good," while another added, "Get it to him, it has blockbuster written all over it."
Bond's iconic villains
The James Bond franchise has featured several memorable villains over the decades, with some becoming as iconic as the suave British spy himself. Over the years, several acclaimed actors have stepped into the shoes of Bond's nemesis. Some of the most memorable performances include Gert Fröbe as Auric Goldfinger in Goldfinger (1964), Donald Pleasence as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in You Only Live Twice (1967), Christopher Lee as Francisco Scaramanga in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) and Christopher Walken as Max Zorin in A View to a Kill (1985).
More recent films have also featured impressive performances, with Mads Mikkelsen playing Le Chiffre in Casino Royale (2006), Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva in Skyfall (2012), Christoph Waltz as Blofeld in Spectre (2015) and Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die (2021).
All about the new James Bond film
On November 16, Robert Pattinson was announced as the new 007, succeeding Daniel Craig. He will become the seventh actor to play the legendary British spy. The upcoming, yet-untitled film will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise.
Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been brought on board to write the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, with Denis Villeneuve directing. Production is expected to begin in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More