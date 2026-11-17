In a conversation with Complex, Brad was asked what advice he would give Robert, who is set to take on the iconic role of 007. Praising the actor, Brad said, "I think it's a great choice. I love what this guy has been doing, man. He is been making such interesting choices, and then for him to like balance it out, it's really cool."

Audiences were in for a surprise when Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond. While fans are still coming to terms with the casting news, Brad Pitt has already come up with an interesting suggestion for the next film's villain. Praising Robert's casting as 007, Brad volunteered to play the antagonist himself, and fans seem more than happy to get behind his idea.

When asked who he thought could play the Bond girl opposite Robert, Brad admitted that he did not have an obvious choice. However, he did have a suggestion for the film's director when it came to casting the villain. Brad said, "Oh, I don't know, but man, sign me up for the villain. Get Denny Villeneuve on the flip phone. Let's go."

Fans on the internet seemed to agree with him. One fan wrote, "Low key Brad as the villain might be cool." Another commented, "No audition needed, Brad would kill it as the Bond villain." A third fan wrote, "Brad as villain would be crazy good," while another added, "Get it to him, it has blockbuster written all over it."

Bond's iconic villains The James Bond franchise has featured several memorable villains over the decades, with some becoming as iconic as the suave British spy himself. Over the years, several acclaimed actors have stepped into the shoes of Bond's nemesis. Some of the most memorable performances include Gert Fröbe as Auric Goldfinger in Goldfinger (1964), Donald Pleasence as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in You Only Live Twice (1967), Christopher Lee as Francisco Scaramanga in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) and Christopher Walken as Max Zorin in A View to a Kill (1985).

More recent films have also featured impressive performances, with Mads Mikkelsen playing Le Chiffre in Casino Royale (2006), Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva in Skyfall (2012), Christoph Waltz as Blofeld in Spectre (2015) and Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die (2021).