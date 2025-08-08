Param Sundari Bheegi Saree song: Janhvi Kapoor sets screen on fire; reminds fans of Sridevi's Kaate Nahi Kat Te

The makers of romantic drama Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, just dropped its second song, Bheegi Saree, which is already making waves online. Released earlier today, the rain-soaked romantic track has captivated fans with its sultry visuals, sensuous choreography, and sizzling on-screen chemistry between the lead pair. Bheegi Saree has been sung by Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal, pays homage to classic Bollywood rain scenes. The film is set to release on 29 August.

Sidharth-Janhvi chemistry sizzles

Sung by the legendary Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal, Bheegi Saree opens with Sidharth and Janhvi dancing under a heavy downpour, evoking nostalgia for classic Bollywood rain sequences. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the song, and the music was composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar.

Fans react

Fans were quick to flood social media with reactions, many comparing Janhvi’s look and movements to her late mother Sridevi’s iconic performance in Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr. India.

"She’s giving full Sridevi 'I Love You' vibes from Mr. India," wrote one user. Another echoed, “You look just like Sridevi ma’am now. Mesmerising!”.

Many fans praised the chemistry between the actors, calling it “fire” and “too hot to handle.” The revival of 90s and early 2000s aesthetics—paired with modern production—also drew praise, with one comment noting, “Glad filmmakers are bringing back the golden vibe with both old and new-gen singers.”

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari is an upcoming romantic drama starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, set to release on 29 August. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film promises a blend of intense drama where a North Indian boy meets a South Indian girl. It recently released Pardesiya , sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali, has gone viral for its soulful melody and lyrics.