Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film Sharmaji Namkeen, to be released theatrically
Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, will be released in theatres on his birthday, September 4. The actor died before filming could be completed, and Paresh Rawal has been hired to complete the remainder of the film, as the same character.
Rishi died in 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. His last screen appearance was in The Body.
Previously, producer Honey Trehan had told Mid-Day that the film would be completed using 'advanced technology'. “We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few [VFX studios] and are figuring out the way forward,” he had said.
He'd also noted that only four days of filming remain on the project, with the majority of the film having been shot in January, 2020. “We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishiji, one of the silver screen legends. I am grateful to Ritesh and Farhan for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally,” he said.
Rishi had commenced filming on the project just days after the death of his sister, Ritu Nanda. When he was asked to take a few days off, Honey said that Rishi told him, "Bakwas mat karo (Don't talk rubbish)."
Rishi Kapoor's final film Sharmaji Namkeen to be completed using advanced VFX technology
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man. The makers and team of Sharmaji Namkeen are ready to resume shoot soon.
