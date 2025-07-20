Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha leave The Great Indian Kapil Show shoot midway. Here's why

Reports have surfaced that Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were shooting for a fresh episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show when they had to leave the sets urgently. The reason behind it? His mother's ill health. Sources have now told HT that it is indeed true but the couple will be back to shoot the rest of the episode. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will soon be seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What happened at TGIKS

“Yes, she got a migraine, nothing serious,” the source said about Raghav's mother to HT. “They will shoot the pending some bit in the coming week,” they added.

Actor Parineeti is married to Member of Parliament Raghav since 2023. They shuffle between Delhi and Mumbai for their work. Recently, they were at the French Open to catch a tennis match of the famed tournament.

Sharing the post, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "The French Open final, Paris, and him... Could date night get any better?" She added, "But ooof, what a match! Sitting through 5.5 hours was exhausting for us, but not for these champions! Truly a battle of equals. Alcaraz—you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon. I think I must be your lucky charm! Go ahead and add me to your speech, no problem."

About Parineeti Chopra's next

Parineeti will make her web series debut soon. She wrapped up shoot for the project in April. Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra posted an image featuring the cast of the show, which also includes Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and Anup Soni, among others.

The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with a new season on Netflix this month. It stars Kapil Sharma as the host alongwith Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu play the ‘guests’.