Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha leave The Great Indian Kapil Show shoot midway. Here's why

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 09:01 pm IST

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra left The Great Indian Kapil Show set due to Raghav's mother's migraine. 

Reports have surfaced that Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were shooting for a fresh episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show when they had to leave the sets urgently. The reason behind it? His mother's ill health. Sources have now told HT that it is indeed true but the couple will be back to shoot the rest of the episode.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will soon be seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will soon be seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What happened at TGIKS

“Yes, she got a migraine, nothing serious,” the source said about Raghav's mother to HT. “They will shoot the pending some bit in the coming week,” they added.

Actor Parineeti is married to Member of Parliament Raghav since 2023. They shuffle between Delhi and Mumbai for their work. Recently, they were at the French Open to catch a tennis match of the famed tournament.

Sharing the post, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "The French Open final, Paris, and him... Could date night get any better?" She added, "But ooof, what a match! Sitting through 5.5 hours was exhausting for us, but not for these champions! Truly a battle of equals. Alcaraz—you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon. I think I must be your lucky charm! Go ahead and add me to your speech, no problem."

About Parineeti Chopra's next

Parineeti will make her web series debut soon. She wrapped up shoot for the project in April. Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra posted an image featuring the cast of the show, which also includes Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and Anup Soni, among others.

The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with a new season on Netflix this month. It stars Kapil Sharma as the host alongwith Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu play the ‘guests’.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha leave The Great Indian Kapil Show shoot midway. Here's why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On