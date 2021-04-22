IND USA
Prachi Desai made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Rock On.
Prachi Desai admits her career has suffered due to nepotism, calls it ‘a reality that is best accepted’

  • Prachi Desai said that her career was affected by nepotism but added that she has accepted it as a reality. She also said that the audience has had a role to play in the kind of offers she has been receiving lately.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST

Prachi Desai, who came into the entertainment industry without any connections, said that her career has taken a hit due to nepotism. She said that she has accepted it as a reality and added that it is likely to continue in the future, too.

However, Prachi said, the audience plays a crucial role now. She said that she is getting interesting offers, of late, because of the support she has been getting from viewers.

On being asked if her career has suffered due to nepotism, Prachi told a leading daily, “See, that’s a reality that is best accepted; there is no point denying it. It has been there, it is there, and it’s probably going to be there. But today, I’m loving the fact that the audience is deciding a lot. So, as long as the audience supports, there will be space for everyone.”

Prachi said that acceptance by the audience turned things around for her. “To be honest, the kind of stuff that I’m getting offered now, and which wasn’t coming my way a year or two years ago, is because of the audience. They are the people who have changed everything. As long as the people really like and support us, we will have a place for all outsiders like me,” she said.

Also read: Rakesh Roshan drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shower love

In 2006, when she was just a teenager, Prachi made her acting debut with the popular show Kasamh Se, in which she played the lead role opposite Ram Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Rock On. She has also acted in films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar.

Most recently, Prachi was seen in the thriller Silence... Can You Hear It? She played a police officer in the film, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. It also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur.

