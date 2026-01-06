Priyadarshan breaks silence after Arshad Warsi calls Hulchul a ‘bad experience’, says he is hurt

Priyadarshan’s Hulchul remains one of fans' favourite comedy films, but years after its release, the film has found itself at the centre of a fresh controversy. Actor Arshad Warsi recently described his experience working on Hulchul as “bad,” claiming that the role he was promised was much bigger than what he ultimately played. Priyadarshan expressed shock at Arshad Warsi's 'bad experience' claims, recalling their earlier conversation in which the actor had praised Hulchul's success.

Priyadarshan reacts to Arshad Warsi's claims

Reacting to Arshad’s remarks, director Priyadarshan has now shared his disappointment. In an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker expressed his upset after reading Arshad’s comments and shock over the accusations. “I was very upset when I read what he said. I could be wrong and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has complained, I am shocked,” Priyadarshan stated.

Recalling a conversation he had with Arshad after the film’s release, the director said the actor had praised the response to his performance. He added that while Hulchul was a box-office success, Arshad later referred to it as a flop, which deeply hurt him. “After the release, he called and told me, ‘Priyan sir, I never thought that I would get this kind of appreciation’. Why would he say that when it was one of my hit films? I am very upset and deeply hurt by these accusations from Arshad. He had no reason to complain,” the filmmaker said.

Earlier, in an interview with The Lallantop, Arshad Warsi explained why the experience left him disappointed. He spoke about realising the difference between being projected as a central friend in the story versus playing a more sidelined character. “We reached the set and it felt like a shock. I don’t think Priyadarshan was aware of it. It’s not his fault,” the actor clarified.

Priyadarshan and Arshad Warsi's upcoming work

Despite the current disagreement, both artist and director have busy film slates ahead. Priyadarshan is gearing up for the release of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, set to hit cinemas in 2026. The movie marks the reunion of the filmmaker with major stars and is being made as a remake of a Malayalam hit.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi has multiple projects lined up, including the much-anticipated comedy Dhamaal 4, which has completed shooting and is scheduled for release on Eid this year. He is also part of Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated King, which will also be released this year.