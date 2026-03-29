Priyadarshan says Saif Ali Khan was like ‘cute mature child’ on Haiwaan set: ‘Every morning, he came with 10 questions’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has collaborated with acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan for the very first time on the film Haiwaan. The shoot has been completed, and the film is now in post-production. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan revealed that Saif is like a mature child on set, often arriving with several questions before the day’s shoot begins. Priyadarshan talks about his experience working with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan.

Priyadarshan talks about his experience working with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan Talking about how Saif came on board for Haiwaan, Priyadarshan revealed, “The producers told me Saif was available. When we went to him, he was excited, so that’s how [he came aboard]."

The filmmaker further described the experience of working with Saif as “interesting” and said, “Every morning, he comes with 10 questions. Once that one doubt is cleared, he forgets the other nine, and says, ‘Okay, I’m ready.’ He’s like a very cute [but] mature child.”

Haiwaan marks Saif and Priyadarshan’s first-ever collaboration. The film also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. It also marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion after nearly 17 years. The project created a great deal of buzz when it was announced, with fans eager to see the duo share screen space again after such a long time.

About Haiwaan The film is an adaptation of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. The story follows Jayaraman, a visually impaired man whose heightened senses make him an unlikely yet formidable protector. Working as a caretaker for a retired judge, Jayaraman finds himself drawn into a dangerous web of crime after the judge is murdered, forcing him to rely on his instincts to uncover the truth.

A source close to the production had earlier told HT City, “Akshay and Saif have always enjoyed working with each other and admired each other’s work. The moment they read the script, they knew they were on board." Apart from Akshay and Saif, Haiwaan also features Saiyami Kher and is scheduled to release later this year.

Apart from Haiwaan, Priyadarshan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav, among others, in key roles. The teaser of the film had fans rejoicing over the “OG Akshay Kumar’s return”. Many also said that it gave them Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 10 April.

Saif also has the period drama Hum Hindustani in the pipeline. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film tells the behind-the-scenes story of India’s first democratic election. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi in a lead role and is set to release on Netflix later this year.