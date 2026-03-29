Inside Kareena Kapoor’s March getaway with Saif Ali Khan, kids: From having fun in the snow to enjoying snacks
On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her March highlights on Instagram, posting a recap of the month.
Actor Kareena Kapoor recently hit pause on her hectic schedule to jet off on a picturesque family getaway with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Treating fans to a slice of her holiday diary, Kareena shared a series of candid snapshots from the trip, capturing everything from snow-draped vistas to cosy, snack-filled moments.
Kareena gives recap of her March
On Sunday, Kareena shared a glimpse of her March highlights on Instagram, posting a recap of the month. Her update included a series of pictures from her vacation, featuring moments of her striking playful pouts, her children, Taimur and Jeh, enjoying time in the snow, and a few snapshots of her husband, Saif Ali Khan.
Sharing the pictures from her March, Kareena wrote as caption, “Started with snow, ended with snacks that’s been March," read the caption. The pictures also capture moments from her shopping outings, the food she indulged in, the medicines they carried for the vacation, and the books she read while enjoying her family break.
Social media users were happy to get a glimpse of how she spent her March. One of the fans wrote, “Saif Look’s Always OsM !! n U Too !! !! Beautiful Marvelous Women @kareenakapoorkhan Fab. n Totally Superb." Another wrote, “Sweet – seems like nice break!!”
Kareena's recent work
Kareena recently wrapped up filming for Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.
Daayra explores how a disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release. The film is in post-production.
Kareena was last seen in the 2024 heist comedy Crew, starring alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which released in March 2024 and was well-received for its entertaining storyline and performances. She also appeared in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, released in September 2024, in which she played a more intense, suspense-driven role.
Meanwhile, Saif was last seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, a high-octane action thriller that premiered on Netflix and was directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Up next, he’s set to star in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which also marks a reunion with Akshay Kumar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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