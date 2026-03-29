Inside Kareena Kapoor’s March getaway with Saif Ali Khan, kids: From having fun in the snow to enjoying snacks

Sharing the pictures from her March, Kareena wrote as caption, “Started with snow, ended with snacks that’s been March," read the caption. The pictures also capture moments from her shopping outings, the food she indulged in, the medicines they carried for the vacation, and the books she read while enjoying her family break.

On Sunday, Kareena shared a glimpse of her March highlights on Instagram, posting a recap of the month. Her update included a series of pictures from her vacation, featuring moments of her striking playful pouts, her children, Taimur and Jeh, enjoying time in the snow, and a few snapshots of her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently hit pause on her hectic schedule to jet off on a picturesque family getaway with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Treating fans to a slice of her holiday diary, Kareena shared a series of candid snapshots from the trip, capturing everything from snow-draped vistas to cosy, snack-filled moments.

Social media users were happy to get a glimpse of how she spent her March. One of the fans wrote, “Saif Look’s Always OsM !! n U Too !! !! Beautiful Marvelous Women @kareenakapoorkhan Fab. n Totally Superb." Another wrote, “Sweet – seems like nice break!!”

Kareena's recent work Kareena recently wrapped up filming for Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

Daayra explores how a disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release. The film is in post-production.

Kareena was last seen in the 2024 heist comedy Crew, starring alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which released in March 2024 and was well-received for its entertaining storyline and performances. She also appeared in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, released in September 2024, in which she played a more intense, suspense-driven role.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, a high-octane action thriller that premiered on Netflix and was directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Up next, he’s set to star in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which also marks a reunion with Akshay Kumar.