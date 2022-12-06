Priyanka Chopra makes a powerful style statement in pink at Dubai event, Nick Jonas calls her ‘hottie’. See pics

After making the most of the weekend in Dubai by spending her free time on a yacht, Priyanka Chopra got to work on Monday. The actor turned heads at a jewellery event in Dubai as the ambassador of the brand as she arrived in a dark pink gown with a huge shrug. She also sported a different hairstyle. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares breathtaking pics from her amazing weekend in Dubai, goes jet skiing too. Watch

Priyanka was the centre of attention at the event as she posed in the pink gown and the shrug. She later removed the huge shrug to pose for pictures. She had paired the look with a statement diamond necklace and earrings.

Nick Jonas commented on Priyanka Chopra's post.

Priyanka Chopra at the event.

Sharing some stunning pictures of herself from the event, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador.”

Husband Nick Jonas was among the first ones to comment on her post. He called her “Hottie” in reaction to the pictures. JC Babin, who was tagged by the actor in her post, also wrote back, “Thank you so much and the best to you and your family back home.” A fan of Priyanka asked her in the comments section, “How are you real?” One of her fans wrote, “That dress! The make up!!! The hair!!!! Just everything about this outfit is (fire emojis).” A fan also called her “Bvlgari's Barbie Girl”. “OMG gorgeous!!!! I can't!!!!” read yet another comment.

A day before, Priyanka had shared some stunning glimpses from her weekend. She soaked some sun on a yacht, had some drinks with her friend and also enjoyed some jet skiing in the blue waters with the Dubai skyline visible at a distance.

