Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, others react to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: 'Best cover shot this country has seen'

On Thursday, actor Ranveer Singh ‘broke the internet’ after pictures from his nude magazine shoot were shared online. On Friday, he shared the pictures from the Paper Magazine photoshoot on his Instagram handle. As soon as he dropped the pictures, Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, Anurag Kashyap and many others reacted to it and hailed Ranveer's bold move. Also Read: Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked for Paper magazine cover

Sharing the picture, Ranveer just tagged the Paper magazine. Masaba Gupta commented, “The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave & unapologetic.” Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Major (fire emoji).” Along with a lots of fire emojis, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “What is this hotness. Matlab kya ?? Khamkhah ka Pressure (Why? Now we are pressured)"

Actor Kubbra Sait said, “The interview is what I can’t wait to read.” VJ Bani wrote, “Siri play ‘Naked as we Come’ by Iron & Wine. Great pictures, ahead of your time friend.” Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Manish Malhotra, Richa Chadha and many others dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Inspired by a Burt Reynolds shoot, in the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. In one picture, Ranveer is seen sitting with his legs crossed, in another one he is seen lying on the rug and in other pictures the actors strikes a pose with his hands up in the air.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released in May 2022. He will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 23 this year. Cirkus will star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

