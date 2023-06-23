Priyanka Chopra takes break from Heads of State shoot for some ‘summer fun’; shares pics with Malti, Nick Jonas, friends

Priyanka Chopra took a short break from the shooting of her next Hollywood film, Heads of State. She has now shared pictures from her ‘summer fun’ with BFF Tamanna Dutt and her family. One of the group pictures shows Priyanka and Tamanna with their husbands and kids posing together before taking leave. Priyanka also shared a candid moment with her daughter Malti. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pic of Nick Jonas reading to Malti, fan says he's ‘prepping her for IIT JEE’ Priyanka Chopra had some fun with friends during her small break from Heads of State shoot.

Priyanka shares pics with Malti, Nick and friends

Sharing the group picture on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote on Thursday, “Will miss you so much. Summer fun was had (heart eyes emojis, heart emoticons and kiss emojis @tam2cul @sudeepdutt #Thiaan.” She shared another picture in which she was seen in a white suit, making Malti try on her first fascinator (cap). Nick Jonas was seen putting on the fascinator on Malti's head as Priyanka held her in her arms. She captioned the picture, “First fascinator. Ready for Ascot? MM (heart eyes and laughing emojis).”

Priyanka Chopra shared two pics from her summer fun.

Rohini Iyer, founder of a media management company that represents Priyanka, recently visited her on the sets of Heads of State. She penned a note on how the actor has not taken her success to her head or heart. She said the actor has remained true to herself and the people around her even after earning worldwide fame.

Glimpse of Heads of State sets

Sharing pictures from the sets of Heads of State, Rohini wrote, "Hanging out on location in London. Can’t wait for this one. It’s gonna be epic! #headsofstate. Thank you @priyankachopra for this week and for everything. You make us proud .. every.single.day." The film also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

Rohini pens note for Priyanka

Sharing a note for Priyanka, Rohini wrote, “I’ve reached that point in life where I want to only spend time with people who value me and who I value back. I want to work with people who I like and respect and who I’m happy for and happy with. I want to be surrounded by good energy , good vibes, be around people who are ambitious, have an insane work ethic, dream impossible dreams like me and make them all come true. This girl @priyankachopra is all that and more.”

She further added, “All these years I’ve known and worked with her, one thing about her is constant. She’s evolved and grown beyond everyone’s expectations, she’s pivoting all the time but her core hasn’t changed. She still remains the same solid girl with grace, grit, generosity of soul and integrity. She hasn’t let success or failure go to her head or heart. I love that about her. I’ve seen people with half her talent and quarter of her success become unbearable but she remains consistent. I’ve always been proud of her success but what I’m more proud of is that she’s remained true to herself and the people around her. And that is honestly everything!”

