Singer Sonu Nigam and his wife, Madhurima Nigam, marked Diwali with a special announcement about their son, Nevaan. The couple introduced the 19-year-old as he begins his musical journey with a short film titled Slide. In their social media post, they looked back at his growing years, recalling how the once-shy child who would hesitate to sing in front of his father has slowly grown into a young artist willing to put in the hours to pursue his passion.

Sonu Nigam shares son's journey into music

nu Nigam's son Nevaan steps into music world with short film Slide.

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In their note, Sonu and Madhurima looked back at Nevaan's journey from childhood to the young musician he is today. They recalled how he once hesitated to sing in front of his father and spoke about the dedication he has shown towards music over the years.

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Sonu shared a photo and wrote, “On this auspicious and pious occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of Music venturing into a path far flung from his Grandfather and Father to explore his own horizons. From a chubby little boy to a fit and lean young man, from someone who was extremely shy to sing in front of his own father, to someone who's practicing the vocal exercises taught to him by his brilliant vocal coach 16 hours a day and cracking one take recordings in the studio with the legend Poo Bear, from someone who had a tough time jogging even for merely 3 minutes, to someone who's doing hours of dance practise to hone his skills; Nevaan has truly made our family very very thankful and happy, (Proud, is a word I avoid using in life)!”

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{{^usCountry}} The parents also looked back at Nevaan's earliest memories of music, including his time in the studio as a four-year-old and his performance of his father's song Abhi Mujhme Kahin on stage when he was just four and a half. He thanked fans for the love they have shown him and sought their blessings as he begins this new journey. The note continued, “From Kolaveri di in studio at age 4 to Abhi mujhme kahin live on stage at age 4 and a half, he's been fortunate to receive your enormous and unfathomable love. Do bless him that he continues his journey ahead with dignity, hardwork, passion and humility. Give him your love.. Presenting 'SLIDE' BY NEVAAN NIGAM.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The parents also looked back at Nevaan's earliest memories of music, including his time in the studio as a four-year-old and his performance of his father's song Abhi Mujhme Kahin on stage when he was just four and a half. He thanked fans for the love they have shown him and sought their blessings as he begins this new journey. The note continued, “From Kolaveri di in studio at age 4 to Abhi mujhme kahin live on stage at age 4 and a half, he's been fortunate to receive your enormous and unfathomable love. Do bless him that he continues his journey ahead with dignity, hardwork, passion and humility. Give him your love.. Presenting 'SLIDE' BY NEVAAN NIGAM.” {{/usCountry}}

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Nevaan Nigam makes his debut with Slide

Slide is Nevaan's first big step as an artist. He has come up with the concept for the short film and co-directed it with Alexander Cobian. The music is by The Audibles, while Nevaan has also been training his voice with music producer Poo Bear.